Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.