As the new year progresses, I have become increasingly aware of the usage of three surprisingly useful words: weaponize, monetize, and existential as in existential threat. While the pandemic has inadvertently increased my vocabulary range within health care with words such as coronavirus, community spread (which I had thought was referring to a potluck picnic), and herd immunity, the year has introduced three new linguistic challenges: monetization, weaponization and existentialization.
If you pay attention to the news at all, almost anything can be weaponized, even weapons. According to Wall Street, the same anythings can also be monetized. The appropriate or inappropriate use of these terms can only lead to an existential threat to the spoken or written word. I fear I will date myself by admitting that before the 2020s, the only existential threat I feared was a university exam on Jean-Paul Sartre.
If I toss an avocado to my wife for my toast, am I weaponizing it and posing an existential threat to the avocado, my wife or both? Has inflation so influenced the price of avocados that their potential removal from my diet has posed an existential threat to my waistline? If I have a yard sale this coming Memorial Day, am I monetizing or weaponizing the things that I no longer find useful? Will monetizing my junk pose an existential threat to the small businesses which sell new products at inflated rates?
It seems like our increasingly divided Congress spends most days seeking misspeaks to be weaponized and thereby monetized for fundraising to pose an existential threat to their opponents. Practically speaking, in our current economic climate, are they monetizing inflation or is it weaponization?
If we move to the topic of warfare, the report of the illegal use of weapons by invaders can be monetized to raise funds to support the resistance who are facing an existential threat. Even face masks and vaccinations can be weaponized in the fight against the virus or in the fight against the government mandates for fighting the virus. Insurrectionists have monetized the weaponization of their political ideologies and can even pose an existential threat our planet. We have also recently seen the weaponization of social media by Russia and Ukraine. Even the Donald has tried to monetize social media by creating his own platform to weaponize his unique world perspective.
The next time you watch or listen to your news channel of choice, please count the number of times you hear any of these three words and see how much meaning they add to your understanding of current events. Not so much!
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.” — T.S. Eliot