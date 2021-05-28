Life seems slowly returning to normal. We are vaccinated now. Last weekend my wife and I visited Los Angeles to see our granddaughter for the first time since the pandemic began. Because we arrived in mid-week, we had plenty of time until everyone got “home.” Our son and his wife were busy working remotely at home but were not at “home.” Our granddaughter was at daycare. We decided to see some of L.A. on our own. We had heard so much about Koreatown, but this was our first time as a visitor since our home is in New England. Since my wife was born in Korea, we were curious about Koreatown, having heard that it was a place that you could feel that you were in Korea.
Whenever we are in a new city, or a new country, we like to ride public transportation to get an overview of the city. Interestingly, we seldom have a chance to do this in our own local nearby cities like Boston. We found that there was a main bus line within walking distance from our son’s house. We were pleasantly surprised that L.A. had gone fare free during the pandemic. So, we hopped on board and asked the bus driver for connections to Koreatown. She gave us several options and the bus transfer stop. After she announced our stop, we got off and proceeded to the next bus stop as directed. We got on and asked the driver to let us know the stop for Koreatown. After a few stops, he eyed us and said we should get off. We were assured that we had arrived at Koreatown. I asked the driver again to doublecheck and he said we were indeed in Koreatown. So, we got off and saw that all the signs were in Chinese and that we were in fact in the middle of Chinatown. By then, it was way past lunch time, and we were a little tired and hungry. Stopping by a few stores, we picked up some dim sum snacks to tide us over. Though pleasant, it was not what we had hoped for and it was getting late. We decided to suspend our quest for Koreatown until another day. We retraced our steps and bus routes and eventually ended up back where we started. Just before leaving Chinatown, we had asked about Koreatown from one street vendor who sold fresh fruit and learned this time for sure that we had been in the wrong place. We were at least another 30-minute bus ride from where we wanted to be. We quickly learned by direct experience that L.A. is much bigger than Boston. In Boston, if you rode the bus for an hour in any direction (except east), you would be in the distant suburbs. That night, we reflected on where we had gone wrong. We had made several assumptions: that the bus drivers knew not only their own routes but could give knowledgeable connection info, and that Koreatown was a defined place and well-known. What we realized was that all three bus drivers we spoke to did not know Koreatown. With their best intentions to help us, they misdirected us to Chinatown. I suspect that they might not know the difference between Chinese and Koreans, two of the larger groups in L.A. After all, why would most L.A. people need to distinguish Koreatown from Chinatown?
The next day we decided to start fresh. This time, instead of looking for Koreatown, we had determined a central street crossing in the middle of Koreatown and sought a bus route that would put us there. Using Google maps, we were routed in a very different direction than the day before. On boarding the first bus, we confirmed the route with the driver and were finally able to arrive where we wanted in a much shorter time with less fuss than the day before. We ate well, saw what sights there were to see, and returned back with much less bother. My son asked us how we had spent the day and we were truly happy to tell him we had a good day even with transferring from one bus to another and learning the difference between Bus#33 (a local bus) and Bus#733 (an express bus on the #33 route). We now knew that Koreatown was a big and expansive area of 3 square miles about which we had been clueless. Among the lessons learned was that preparation makes a difference. A big assumption was that since L.A. is, by reputation, a multi-cultural environment, we might be able to navigate more easily. We had not had an exact address for Koreatown, instead we had a mental concept of a neighborhood. How would anyone navigate from one ethnic neighborhood to another especially if one can exist in L.A. without ever needing to cross an ethnic border? While Boston is indeed a city of neighborhoods, they are well-known, and you can easily walk from one to another. Southie, Beacon Hill, and Back Bay are nearby and easy to find. What we learned was that although L.A. is a city of ethnic neighborhoods, one neighbor might not know another. And that bus drivers may be more familiar with street names than ethnic neighborhoods. Or perhaps it is a common mistake that to non-Asians, all Asians look alike after all.