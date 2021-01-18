“The biggest deficit that we have in our society and in the world right now is an empathy deficit. We are in great need of people being able to stand in somebody else’s shoes and see the world through their eyes.”
— Barack Obama
A number of leaders, politicians, ministers, and other social influencers have written energetically and assertively that the biggest deficit facing the U.S.A. these days is not the federal deficit, but the “empathy deficit.” That is, the inability to understand and feel the world through the eyes of others, especially those with whom we most disagree. We have seen most recently what happens when that empathy deficit is demonstrated to the highest degree through events such as the recent siege of the Capitol on January 6. But acknowledging the deficit does not provide direction as to how to alleviate it.
There needs to be a more wholistic understanding of what’s going on, followed by leadership exercising that understanding in what to do once that understanding is achieved. There is a spectrum of emotional intelligence and responsiveness that requires a broader understanding in order for us to move forward both individually and collectively.
On one end of the spectrum is ignorance. I don’t know anything about how you feel or think. The next step is apathy. I know, but don’t care. This is followed by sympathy. I feel sad about or pity your condition. These responses are all on the lower end of the spectrum and require little or no energy or action. They also do little to change the world of the people expressing them.
The next steps on the spectrum are of infinitely more significance and require much more effort, attention and discipline. Empathy is both an intellectual and emotional response to the other. It means I both understand you and share your feelings. But it stops there. There is an underlying assumption that behavior will change based on that empathetic response. Experience shows that real change is not often the result. Otherwise, why would our leaders and influencers be proclaiming the empathy deficit. Is there any way to know empathy if we don’t see any change in behavior? To claim you are empathetic sounds good, but so what? This brings us to the highest step, compassion.
Compassion encompasses all that is included in empathy and adds action. You see, you understand, you share feelings, and then you take action to change your world and that of the people for whom you have compassion. Like Mother Teresa, you don’t just talk about the poor and hungry, you feed and clothe them yourself. I am not quite ready to follow in her footsteps, but it is easy to understand her model and message. Today you only need to look around and tell me what you see or don’t see to be able to calculate the current amount of compassion in the world. How many people are storming state houses to protest wearing masks during this coronavirus crisis?
Joe Biden is calling for unity and understanding while Trump is calling for insurrection. If Joe’s words do not follow with concurrent and required actions to alleviate the health care, economic, and food insecurity conditions that are at the base of the unrest in the U.S.A. today, what will we say? That Joe was a nicer guy, but not much changed. If the Republicans really want to reclaim the title of “compassionate conservatives,” they are going to have to act on the principles of compassion and actually do something that will demonstrate their understanding of the roles and responsibilities of those words. As we have seen too often, it is much easier to be against something than to be for it and act accordingly.
The current standoff between our executive and legislative branches only shows clearly that neither side is ready to act as if compassion is a part of their activating principles. Empathy is laudable, but compassionate action is the only way we will know who is telling the truth and walking the talk. I and others like me are waiting to follow in the footsteps of truly compassionate leaders no matter their political allegiance. But we will not wait for long.