2020 will soon be history, but will leave an indelible mark. Though little felt normal or easy, there was no lack of courage and generosity, including in our own community. As always, we at the Women’s Freedom Center are deeply grateful for your support! Alongside national trauma of course, personal crises unfold too, and we’re here to help survivors navigate those, even in the pandemic. One recent story illustrates not just the terror some experience, but also the skillful steps they take to get free.
Early in Vermont’s shutdown, a call came through on our hotline that was at first barely audible. The caller had to whisper, not just so her kids wouldn’t hear, but so she herself could hear in an instant the crunching-gravel sound of her husband’s truck coming back up the driveway any minute. Her calls and movements were under strict control, and she’d been living that way long before COVID. Meanwhile her partner was home even more than usual during the quarantine, so even her few windows of privacy had become more random and rare. She was alternating now between pausing to listen, checking a front window, then returning in tears, which she was also afraid of, because they’d show on her face that “something was definitely up” when her partner came home. For her safety now, we’ll only share a few details that are sadly all-too-common in the days and hours just before survivors finally manage to flee.
For “M.” (not her real initial), there’d been violence and sinister threats over the years, and just recently her partner made suicide threats too. He was increasingly volatile: sometimes intoxicated, often paranoid, and always demanding. Nothing M. said or did had improved this downward spiral. There was also a weapon in the home, which always loomed over her sense of options. Painful scenes had occurred in front of her kids too, who were getting just old enough to grasp their mom’s fears. She’d tried to leave a few times already, but those plans hadn’t worked. Now she was reaching out in a last-ditch effort to change her story. It’s unforgettable how much gravity that frightened whisper managed to convey.
So, a discreet safety-plan was quickly hatched, like critical clockwork: not just timing, but a number of steps and pieces had to come together without a flaw. Soon, with the help of trusted friends who created a diversionary window of time, M. and her kids managed for once to leave the house without their abuser, and come into a confidential shelter.
Fast-forwarding now half a year, by sheer coincidence the same advocate who got the first vivid call, also got a jubilant one the other day. Numerous scares, hurdles, and legal hoops later, plus after much housing help too, M. called with more news. She’d just found a great apartment, where she and her kids could finally speak in normal voices again, but better yet, laugh and have fun. It almost didn’t sound like the same person. And though as advocates we work with crises every day, what we really work for are inspiring freedom stories like these! Of course, no one works harder than survivors themselves, but we’re humbled and honored to be part of their healing journey.
All of our 24 hour services remain intact, and over the past year we answered more than 1,900 hotline calls. We sheltered 125 people during our last fiscal year, and provided thousands of hours of individual and group support to 1,163 people of all genders who had been abused. Like most, we’ve shifted a good deal of our work online too: we now have virtual support groups, a live chat on our website, and still offer community and school workshops and trainings online. Please call to learn more, and may we all enjoy a safer and brighter new year!