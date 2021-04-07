Joe Fusco, vice president of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. in Rutland, served on Governor Scott’s V ermont Climate Action Commission and currently chairs the Vermont Climate Economy Action Team. This commentary is from a 10-part series in which the authors respond to the pressing topics identified in a draft “Proposition for the Future of Vermont” developed by the non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development . The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of the Brattleboro Reformer.