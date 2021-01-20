Two of the greatest words in my world are “Hey Dad ...” Kids are the epitome of sweetness. There is something to the core of a child that you cannot credit to any upbringing, something internal that no parent can take recognition for. I smile when I hear those two magical words, wondering where they will lead. The earnest tone, and the tiny voice that utters those words, melts my heart.
My seven-year-old daughter, Monet Lyric, stands before me. Her long light brown hair falls between her glasses as it often does while I marvel as she holds a craft in front of me that she just made. “Hey Dad ... how do you like this necklace I made you?” I noticed two other similar necklaces hanging from her wrist, made of brown pipe cleaners and beads. (For Mom and brother Dominic).
“Wow, I say, that’s beautiful. Thank you. It looks amazing.”
“Thanks,” is all she says before turning away. I see she is in creative mode and I say “I’m putting mine on now. It’s super cool.” She doesn’t hear me, and I smile looking at the space she occupied in front of me a few minutes ago.
I stare into this space longer as I consider the blessing that is parenting. It is hard to imagine my world before I shared responsibility for the two amazing little beings that tear up the house all day. I became a parent later in life than many, and not without apprehension. To say the world is a scary place is understood. I suppose each generation dreads the upbringing of an innocent being into a world that can be a cruel monster. I’ve heard many say that they would never have had kids if they knew how bad the world was. I hold a different view.
Children are the hope and may be the only way that we can influence the future of humanity. I watch my daughter gently lift our kitten Acorn with so much love, which is returned by his thunderous purr, as they snuggle on the couch together. I’ve witnessed Monet many times on the playground interacting with other children. While she is shy, she is very observant and strong in her convictions. Monet often finds a child who is isolated and reaches out to them. My wife and I were like this growing up. We were both quiet children who gravitated toward the lonely children at school. Sometimes we were those children. It is sad to think of a child who feels friendless and alone. Funny how we never taught this to Monet or her brother, but they engage with these children without hesitation.
Did we teach our children to be kind and compassionate? Yes and no. I firmly believe children have a sweetness and acceptance in them that is not taught by adults, and we cannot take acclaim for it. Yes, we teach them to love and to treat others kindly, but these special moments should be credited to the children themselves. All of us wish to be lauded as “Great Parents” and take pride in their various achievements in life but the real rewards are so much simpler. Great for your ego if you have a bumper sticker stating your child is a Harvard graduate or an honor student. For me, it is hearing my child uttering those two precious words that show you how important you are to them. My charming little girl stands before me once again. I smile before words are spoken. Two words that are better than a million sunsets. My heart sings as I hear them. “Hey Dad ...”