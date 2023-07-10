The following is in response to an opinion letter printed in the Brattleboro Reformer on June 12, written by Nichael Cramer of Guilford titled: “Stones and Glass Houses.”

We are both very proud to have signed Bob Orleck’s Letter about the 2020 election process along with the other 200-plus, Constitution-loving, Vermont patriots. Given the same repeated situation, we would absolutely sign it again. We believe that any thinking, reasoning, common sense, freedom-loving citizen, who watched the 2020 election results unfold, should have signed the Orleck letter or one just like it.

As with the other letter signers, we are very grateful to live in the United States of America. Mr. Orleck’s letter was written to express the actions needed to uphold and preserve our Constitutional Republic. We know full well our freedom is not free apart from the foundations of our Constitutional Republic form of government. The thwarting and manipulating of a United States election and the ballots of “The People,” is unconstitutional and treasonous. It is our citizen duty to speak out for a remedy and hold our elected officials accountable.

Maybe it was Trump Derangement Syndrome that stopped you and other voters from acknowledging and speaking out about the chaotic happenings and illegalities around the country in various states with the 2020 election process? Maybe you chose to ignore the abundant numbers of suddenly discovered ballots, reports and witnesses of, illegal acts, cheating and anomalies, found piles of blank freshly printed ballots, the malfunctioning of vote counting machines and states with more voted ballots than registered voters. All these issues took place along with the COVID emergency all mailed ballots having no ballot chain of custody to be able to know who voted? If you call what took place in the 2020 General Election a free and fair election without corruption, you either didn’t pay attention or you are in deep denial.

Vermont’s state election system has now become equally questionable. This is due to more regressive actions of the lawless lawmakers in Montpelier. In May of 2021, Bill S-15 was passed to make the COVID Emergency All Mailed Ballot System permanent throughout the state of Vermont with no security measures or ballot chain of custody. This was added to the already mandated vote counting machines in Vermont. Bill S-15 was passed ignoring the testimony of the Vermont Director of Elections and Vermont Town Clerks saying there would be no way to police fraud to determine who actually fills out the mailed ballots.

If you easily settled on Joe Biden as the legitimate winner in 2020 with no questions, we are sure you also won’t question if we really know who won the elected offices on the Vermont Ballots in 2022. If we keep the present Vermont election system, will we truly know who wins Vermont elections in the future? Like your letter, there have been many other misleading writings about the signers of the infamous “Bob Orleck Letter” as well as the happenings on January 6 in Washington, D.C. It’s easy to give a subject or situation a completely different meaning when you choose to leave out important truths and context as you have chosen to do with both subjects. If you want to talk about these subjects with honesty and integrity, you need to value and seek the truth.

Your letter wrongly refers to the United States as a democracy. Does this mean you do not support our United States form of government which is a Constitutional Republic? Do you know the difference? Maybe this is why you were triggered by our letter holding elected officials accountable to our United States and Vermont Constitutions and their oaths of office to uphold them? Or, maybe you are unfamiliar with our constitutions?

If you continue to support those who are lawless and working to usurp and ignore our constitutional government system of equal freedom for all individuals under the law, you will wake up one day wondering where your freedom went. Lawless, arrogant, elitist, tyrants only care about having power, control and their own freedoms.

Editor’s note: Numerous election officials, investigations and court cases have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.