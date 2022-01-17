The second year of the biennium has started with a similar uncertainty as the first year. So, as Omicron surges in Vermont, the first two weeks of the legislative session are remote. I was surprised to feel much more comfortable than last year sitting virtually in the Healthcare Committee, which shows how far I have come in using this technology.
The Legislature has sent our first bill to the Governor which will give our local election officials the flexibility they need to plan for safe Town Meetings across the state. The Government Operations committee worked very quickly to get this work through the House to the Senate to support our town clerks and to maintain election integrity for the March Town meetings — really important work.
During the first week, all committees were focused on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget adjustment. We have the opportunity to review and reset the current year’s budget as part of the yearly budget process. The adjustment recommended to us by the Administration totals approximately $182 million. The committee of jurisdiction reviews each Executive Branch recommendation appropriate to that committee, takes testimony, and makes policy recommendations with costs to the Appropriations Committee. Appropriations then presents to the entire House. This is a mid-year adjustment of existing programs and the opportunity to attend to urgent needs that cannot wait. New ideas wait until the FY23 budget.
We have bills addressing the drastic effect of COVID-19 on our schools, the workforce crisis (particularly in healthcare including hospitals, mental health agencies, and home health agencies which are really struggling), and our climate crisis. We are working on ways to support critical infrastructure affecting children–our future citizens. In addition, we still have more than half of our ARPA dollars to appropriate.
So far 552 bills have been introduced into the House of Representatives in the 2021 to 2022 biennium (although the number keeps rising). That’s quite a bit of legislation, a bit overwhelming really. Only 72 bills have been passed into law in the first year. I did introduce my bill which is H. 540: an act relating to strengthening supports for social determinants of health. You can find the text of the bill here: legislature.vermont.gov/bill/status/2022/H.540. It is not clear whether we will have time to address it this year, with everything else going on, but it is now introduced and that’s a start.
Other crucial items that we will be looking at this year are the state employee and teacher pension fund, pupil weighting, racial and social equity, and two amendments to the constitution. Proposal 5 Declaration of Rights; right to personal reproductive liberty and Proposal 2 Declaration of Rights; clarifying the prohibition of slavery and indentured servitude.
Reapportionment is another large issue facing the entire state in the next several weeks. The Government Operations Committee will be holding hearings in Windham County on January 27 and 28th for feedback from our Boards of Civil Authority. The Legislative Apportionment Board received feedback on the majority map in the fall. Gov Ops is now looking to receive feedback on the minority map. BCA and select boards should be looking for information coming from Gov Ops about these hearings and the opportunity to express responses to the alternative map. I will be sending out information about these hearings as I receive them. There is a lot of work to be done.
I am excited to be working with an intern again. Her name is Maggie Calzaretta, University of Vermont ‘23. She will be writing her introduction, so look for that post. As we legislators have no staff, working with an intern is hugely helpful when research needs to be done, issues need to be discussed, and positions require clarification. I am grateful to the University of Vermont for having this program and for the students who are willing to support us as they continue their learning.
Please stay in touch with me as the session unfolds. I am curious about your thoughts and questions as they come up. And please let me know if there are issues or problems that I can support you through by making contacts with state government and or advocates.