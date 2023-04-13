April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day. What decisions would you prefer if you had a health emergency and couldn’t speak up about your treatment?
The best way to assure that you will be cared for as you wish, including the withholding of certain medical interventions if that would be your preference, is to complete an Advanced Directives for Healthcare.
It can be daunting to think about these things, but it is both in your interest and a kindness to those you love to think about it before it happens. Modern medicine has the power to keep people alive despite terrible illnesses and injuries. We have surgeries, intensive care units, CPR and defibrillators, artificial ventilation, feeding tubes, and kidney dialysis. All of these can be blessings if they lead to recovery. But tragically, they can also keep people hovering for weeks, months or even years between life and death.
It is empowering to ask and answer these questions: Under what circumstances is life worth living? How much medical intervention and perhaps suffering are we willing to experience to survive? Do we want to live if we cannot take care of ourselves, recognize loved ones, comprehend communication, share a laugh, or experience joy?
As you fill out the Advanced Directives form, you will be asked to explore these questions, record your beliefs, and specify your preferences.
For instance: “Would you want to be put on a ventilator (artificial breathing machine)?” Possible answers include: (a) “Never;” (b) “Short-term to see if I improve;” or © “Put me on long-term no matter what my quality of life is.” Not surprisingly, most people pick (b); but everyone should answer in a way that honors their sense of health and their beliefs. Some people are ready to say “no major life-preserving interventions.” Some are not ready to place any limit on duration of care. Either answer is correct if it honors who you are.
It is valuable to make your own wishes known, no matter what happens. Beyond that, it also makes things easier for your family members, who otherwise may have to make an agonizing decision without knowing what you want. If you become seriously ill, you do not want loved ones fighting over what should or should not be done on your behalf.
Please talk to the people closest to you. You can use this conversation to explore your feelings, as well as to help others understand what you most deeply believe. It can also help to call your medical provider if you wish to discuss your medical conditions and what interventions may or may not make sense at your age.
There are several ways to complete an Advanced Directives. Good news: you don’t need a lawyer. (Although they are glad to help if you ask.)
If you are comfortable on computers, you can do this on your own by logging into the Vermont Advanced Directives Registry online (www.healthvermont.gov/systems/advance-directives), where you will find information and directions to complete and electronically file an Advanced Directives document that will be instantly available to any emergency or hospital personnel anywhere in the country.
Grace Cottage also has copies of an excellent booklet, “Taking Steps: A Comprehensive Guide to Medical Decision-Making” that includes the paper Advanced Directives form. Stop by to pick up a free copy or ask to have it mailed to you.
Grace Cottage’s Community Health Team nurse Claire Bemis loves helping individuals and couples complete the form and register it with the state. Her services are offered free of charge, whether you are a Grace Cottage patient or not. Call her at 802-365-3763.
The Brattleboro Area Hospice organization also helps people with advanced care planning (ACP). Contact their ACP Coordinator Ruth Nangeroni at 802-257-0775.
A medical crisis is the worst time to make difficult decisions. An Advanced Directives document gives guidance to family members and also to the medical team taking care of you. If you have an Advanced Directives, I suggest you review it from time to time. Your decisions may change throughout your lifetime, and an Advanced Directives can be revised. If you don’t have one, I urge you to do this as soon as possible. Life is unpredictable.
If you have questions, Grace Cottage is happy to help. Call us at 802-365-3763.