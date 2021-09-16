Dr. Ron Vallario has been Grace Cottage’s geriatrician since 2018. Before joining Grace Cottage, he was associate medical director/geriatrician at Summit ElderCare/Fallon Health and an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, both in Worcester, Mass. Prior to that, he was the medical director and a clinician at Mountain Valley Medical Clinic in Londonderry and an ER physician at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.