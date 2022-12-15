Having diabetes during the holidays can be challenging with all the travel, parties, and big meals. But with some advance planning, you can find a balance and enjoy the holiday festivities while keeping your blood sugars in check.
Here are a few tips that are easy to keep in mind:
Try to eat close to your usual time as this will help keep your blood sugar steady. Bring an appetizer of your liking in case the meal is delayed (seasoned nuts, cheeses, vegetables and dip).
Don’t skip a meal to save calories or carbohydrates for your holiday party. You’re more likely to overindulge when your resistance is down, and it may be more difficult to manage your blood sugar.
Bring a food offering for the meal that is healthy for you, such as seasoned roasted vegetables with herbs and spices (see recipe below). Adds beautiful color to the table — and nutrients.
Slow down, eat mindfully, and have a plan so you can prioritize and savor small portions of your favorites.
Finish off the meal with cinnamon- or vanilla-nut-flavored unsweetened warm tea (with or without a small portion of dessert).
Other than that, you can adapt your favorite foods to make them healthier without sacrificing taste. Use whole grain flour. Add extra non-starchy vegetables whenever possible. Check out the American Diabetes Association Food Hub for additional recipe ideas.
If you plan to have a sweet treat, try to cut back on other carbs during the meal. Or focus on fruit. For example, having a fruit parfait with unsweetened yogurt, baked pears or apples with nut topping, or even a mini pumpkin tart might provide a lower carb option.
After a holiday meal, you may be tempted to collapse into the couch. Instead, how about starting a new tradition with family and friends that includes an after-dinner walk or having physically active holiday events?
Recipes
Here is a wonderful recipe for Maple-Mustard Rainbow Carrots: Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. In a shallow baking dish, toss 1 lb. of rainbow carrots (washed, trimmed and halved) with 1 Tbsp olive oil and a little salt (optional). Roast for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat ½ Tbsp olive oil in a small saucepan, remove from heat and add 2 tsp maple syrup and 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard. Drizzle this sauce over the carrots and roast for another 8 minutes until lightly brown and tender. To serve, top with 2 Tbsp toasted sunflower seeds and chopped parsley. Colorful and delicious!
Did you know that cauliflower makes a good substitute for mashed potatoes? Try this recipe for Creamy Mashed Cauliflower. Cut one head of cauliflower into florets and chop finely. Bring about 1 cup of water to a simmer in a pot, then add cauliflower. Cover and cook over medium heat for 12-15 minutes, until very tender. Drain and discard the water (the drier, the better). Add 3 Tbsp milk or milk substitute, 1 Tbsp olive oil, 2 Tbsp plain yogurt, ¼ tsp garlic salt, and pepper to taste. Mash with a potato masher until it looks like mashed potatoes. Top with chives. Even if you mix this recipe with half cauliflower and half potatoes, you will end up with a healthier alternative.
Now for something sweet
Pomegranate Pistachio Bark
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. Heat a small skillet (medium heat). Add 1/2 cup raw, shelled, chopped pistachios. Cook until toasted, 3 minutes. Set aside to cool. In a small saucepan, bring a cup of water to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Place a heat-proof medium bowl on top of the saucepan to make a double boiler. Add 1 lb. 60-70 percent dark chocolate, broken into pieces, to the bowl and cook, stirring gently with a wooden spoon until the mixture is smooth, about 5 minutes. Spoon chocolate onto a prepared baking sheet, spreading to edges evenly with a spatula. Evenly sprinkle the chocolate with the pistachios, 1/2 cup pomegranate arils (liquid drained), and 1/8 tsp sea salt. Transfer the baking sheet to the refrigerator for about 45 minutes until the chocolate sets. Break the bark into 24 pieces and serve.
Spiced Walnuts
This recipe uses the holiday spices of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, along with walnuts, and because it has less sugar, it is a healthier alternative to candied nuts. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Whips one egg white into a foam and coat 3 cups raw walnuts. Mix 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp allspice, 3/4 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper together. Sprinkle over walnuts and mix well. Add 2 Tbsp orange juice and mix well. Spread walnuts on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 20 minutes. Flip walnuts at the 10-minute mark to help them toast and crisp on each side. Serves 12.
Wishing you a happy, healthy holiday season!