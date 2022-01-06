It has been a year since the January 6 insurrection with no criminal prosecutions pending against its organizers. Unless former President Trump and his allies are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and excised from our body politic our democracy will soon be over. While this may sound like exaggeration and partisan hyperbole, it is not. If the Department of Justice fails to pursue prosecution of Mr. Trump and the elected and appointed officials who support his Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” that Joe Biden was not the winner and rightful President of these United States, the citizens of this country will, in short order, be subject to authoritarian rule by a minority party that captured the majority of votes cast for president only once since 2000. If Trump and his allies are not prosecuted for the events of January 6, but instead are allowed to continue with their Big Lie, our situation will only grow more dire.
Should Trump and his allies remain uncharged, unpunished and unaccountable for their attempted coup, the health of our democracy will quickly go from poor to critical or worse. Republican majority state legislatures are passing laws that will suppress voter turnout by making voting more difficult, particularly for constituencies that skew Democratic. Republican state legislative majorities are installing or electing naked partisans to positions that control the mechanics of voting so that they may separate counting the actual votes cast from the declaration of a winner.
This is happening against the backdrop of a Republican congressional minority stonewalling any federal legislation protecting voter rights and election integrity. The Republican Party has adopted as its mantra a quote attributed to Joseph Stalin: “Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.” The ongoing inability of Republicans to attract a majority of presidential voters has resulted in that party pursuing myriad steps to rig the election process in its favor, permanently, as opposed to changing its policy positions to those which would attract more voters and obviate the need to cheat.
The failed January 6 insurrection was a dress rehearsal for what is to come. If Mr. Trump remains uncharged and unaccountable for his actions on January 6, evading responsibility for the insurrection he encouraged and directed, there is no doubt that he and his allies will deploy that same strategy for the 2024 Presidential contest. Trump will run again. Regardless of the actual outcome, he and his allies will simply declare victory and there will likely be enough corrupt partisans in positions of power in the election machinery to make such a false declaration stick. Just like that, our democracy will be over. In general, things tend to happen slowly, then suddenly. The United States is, absent vigorous prosecution of the organizers of the insurrection, about to enter the “suddenly” phase of the demise of our democracy.
The Republican Party has been chipping away at our democracy for years. Absent decisive countermeasures and prosecutions, their efforts are about to come to a rapid fruition. The 2020 presidential election may well be the last one that reflects the choice of the people rather than the will of a political party which has commandeered the machinery of our elections. Should the winner in 2024 be selected by partisans, disconnected from the choice of the American voters, that will be it for these United States.
Two hundred and forty eight years is a good run. It doesn’t have to end, though. That’s up to us. The necessary first step for the preservation of our democracy is holding those responsible for January 6, 2021 accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Absent that we may as well throw in the towel now and face up to life under an authoritarian dictatorship, ruled over (not governed) by individuals who appoint themselves to power. The consent of the governed will be reduced to a quaint notion of the past.