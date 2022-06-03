In the 1960s our kids attended elementary school on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. PS 145 sat between our Hudson River middle class apartments, and the low income housing projects in the island’s center, serving both communities. This story, not the first about my school, tells of Riverside Drive parents who felt that third grade was time wasted. They petitioned the principal to create a track where kids finishing second grade would enter fourth. Surprisingly, he agreed. The track started in first grade. Our older sons had started school, but our daughter was entering first grade. I didn’t want her skipping a year, meaning she wouldn’t be joining her middle class neighbors. She became the only white child in a first grade of all black children.
Observing that class, I realized they weren’t learning to read, but instead their entire first year would be getting “ready.” The teacher read to them, they played in a sand box, colored and played with alphabet blocks, and generally engaged in middle class childhood experiences. These children needed this because middle class children read; children in poverty do not. I was flabbergasted.
Knowing the little I did, I had asked the assistant principal if some teacher knowing phonics might help our second-grade dyslexic son to read. She said all their teachers used phonics, describing it as initial consonant substitution. A child, knowing “man,” could easily read “can” or “pan.” That was it. I knew more about phonics than she did.
Fortunately, because of our dyslexic son, I’d heard of Watson Washburn’s Reading Reform Foundation. Watson McLean Washburn (1894–1973) was a distinguished New York attorney who was graduated summa cum laude from Harvard in 1914. He played for the victorious U.S. Davis Cup tennis teams of 1920-21. In 1917, Washburn joined the American Expeditionary Forces and served during World War I in France as a captain in the artillery. His obituary described him as “a good man, a gentle man, a wise man, and an intensely warm and human individual.”
I learned Watson’s views on reading a 1961 educational article he wrote, now published online. Writing how integration has become an “explosive and dangerous problem in the South,” he says it doesn’t compare in “evil consequences” with the countrywide “disintegration” of our educational system, which has been going on for the past 30 years, illustrated most obviously by the teaching of reading. Catastrophe followed slowly but surely, the abandonment of the alphabet as the foundation of reading instruction. The configuration method, called “look and say,” requires children to memorize the appearance of whole words, regardless of the individual letters which compose them. The advantages of the alphabetical over the whole word system are so overwhelming that it is incredible that a whole word system should have been imposed upon the country’s public schools.
Handwriting and spelling are disasters, and reading matter is of serious concern, says Watson. Primary children can memorize in a year no more than two or three hundred words. Without knowledge of the alphabet they are helpless when confronted with a new word. It is no wonder that many young pupils never recover a taste for reading which familiarity with Lewis Carroll or Hans Christian Andersen might have developed in them.
I learned a lot more when my wife took Romalda Spalding’s 40-hour “The Writing Road to Reading” structured phonics class, based on Dr. Samuel T. Orton’s work. A class member, Oma Riggs, became a Spalding first grade teacher of a large class of “problem” children at PS 155 in Spanish Harlem. Their parents petitioned for Riggs to take their kids into second grade. In April, at reading grade level 2.7, those kids averaged 3.1. Other second grades in that school averaged 2.0, typical for that NYC demographic.
I doubt that anything can dismantle this huge educational bureaucracy. PS 145’s 2019 fourth grade reading proficiency was 12 percent, the principal looking forward to another “good year.” Special education is an industry unto itself. Educational publishing is a billion dollar industry supporting teachers. It provides too many benefits for too many people, except the kids who can’t read, write or spell.
Dick Gregory was my choice for president in 1964. I’ve written in Ralph Nader’s name several times. Most elementary school teachers are socially progressive, devoting extra time and even materials to help their students. But the educational system is broken. Teachers are forbidden to teach phonics, even if they know it (most don’t). “Phonics” work books can’t teach phonics; they’re the weakest form of learning. The Writing Road to Reading uses none. Because reading is the best means a poor child has of escaping poverty, we think supporting our public elementary schools is the “liberal” thing to do. We couldn’t be more wrong.