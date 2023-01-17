In addition to several other programs that address food and housing insecurity, Groundworks Collaborative operates a 30-bed shelter and a 34-bed low-barrier shelter on South Main Street — both of which are at full occupancy. The shelter on South Main Street is the current incarnation of what was once Brattleboro’s “Seasonal Overflow Shelter” — which Groundworks was able to make year-round with the opening of the new South Main Street facility in 2021.
To the immediate concern that brought Groundworks to the Jan. 10 Brattleboro Select Board Meeting, we estimate that — despite our two shelters and the state’s ongoing motel program — on any given night, there are still roughly 10 to 15 unsheltered individuals living in our community.
We are currently in a housing crisis — as we were prior to the pandemic and as we were 10 years ago.
This crisis is not new; and even as the numbers of shelter beds and motel rooms have increased, the need for shelter has outpaced the increase in availability. Furthermore, the systemic factors that contribute to these circumstances have only intensified, including: insufficient staffing for mental health services, rampant addiction, and most importantly limited housing stock.
Ultimately, we are seeing two overlapping crises, either of which is a challenge in its own right.
We find ourselves in a community that is simply deficient in rental units. This is a game of musical chairs and the people in the most vulnerable situations simply do not have a place to sit when the music stops.
Meanwhile, we also have a number of vulnerable community members whose pathway to housing sustainability — even if they could find housing — will only be successful with robust community support and services when, and if, they transition into housing.
There are resources being made available to work on the housing stock in our community and excellent progress is being made — but ultimately, adding new housing units can take years to develop.
It breaks our heart — and in saying so, I speak for every single person who works at Groundworks — to not be able to help someone with a bed when the shelter is full. It is counterintuitive to why we are here and the service we are trying to provide. In those cases we work to connect people to the resources provided by the State of Vermont for emergency motel stays — and if that’s not an option, we’ll provide them with what they need for camping.
Vermont’s emergency housing services are saturated through and through. And the community is correct in raising concerns that sometimes the result is emergency motel rooms only being offered in other parts of the state. Funding, staffing and capacity for community supports are all stretched past the current limit. This last and only option — a motel room in another community without the transportation to access it — is a very unfortunate outcome.
When it comes to shelter capacity, I want to define the scope of the problem as we see it at Groundworks.
While space is an issue, we do not see it as the issue. If all we needed was additional space to open a third shelter, we would have reached out to the Town months — if not years — ago to support us in that.
At Groundworks, we see this as a services issue — and I say services, not just staffing.
As one of the last safety nets in our community, we take seriously our mandate to make our shelter at South Main Street as accessible as possible. It is a low-barrier shelter, meaning:
Some of the people staying with us regularly struggle to take care of themselves in basic ways. Many have complex mental health issues that present challenges in navigating the dynamics of a shared-living environment — like a congregate shelter — and need consistent staff assistance. Others have significant physical health issues that need monitoring and support. While violence directed towards staff is very rare, violence and threats of violence are an ongoing concern among guests. While violent actions result in someone being asked to leave, we have worked with a number of guests in a restorative process that does allow them to come back and stay with us down the line.
The front-line Advocates in our programs are called to work with an in-patient complexity of issues and need, yet we operate in a non-clinical setting, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. Amidst these challenges, the best starting wages we can afford, given the funding we have, is $18/hour. They are doing incredible work and I am persistently thankful that they continue to show up — and at that wage, basically donate some of their time — to help who we can.
To run a shelter that is as accessible as we want it to be, it is incumbent on the leadership of Groundworks to provide a variety of trainings, thoughtful supervisory supports, and operate a 24-hour internal on-call service for all of our programs.
And with all that, given the complexity of need in our programs, things still feel tenuous on many days and nights.
So, coming back to the problem as we see it. Yes, space is an issue. Could we have a few more people sleep on the floor at our shelter? Perhaps. Is there space to open up an additional shelter in town? Probably. But ultimately, an immense amount of human resources are needed to safely run a shelter that is serving the complexity of need in our community.
Someone walking the streets all night to stay warm is what the tip of the iceberg looks like. Stack up layer after layer of a housing crisis, a mental health crisis, poverty, workforce issues and substance use and this is the ugly, inhumane and tragic summit. It’s when you read the article in the paper some morning reporting that someone froze to death unsheltered. It’s when all those things that most of us don’t want to and don’t have to look at crystalizes in a tragic and preventable death.
All this and I haven’t even mentioned the likely possibility that the Legislature will not provide new funding to extend the motel program past this coming spring. If you think what’s happening now is bad, think about what will happen next spring and summer when up to 150 additional homeless households find themselves without a room to stay in. It literally keeps me up at night.
Groundworks is pulled between two callings in tension. We are called to meet our guests and our community with these present needs — helping as many people as we can to meet their basic needs, such as shelter. We also strive, in this mission, to render services in a manner that have integrity, quality and safety infused to the core. Operated in a way that is welcoming to our guests and sustainable for our staff. Reconciling these two objectives is challenging, but not necessarily insurmountable.
I am honored to be part of a compassionate, caring and supportive community. If a community-driven and collaborative effort to provide additional shelter is forming, Groundworks is prepared to do whatever we can, with others, to support that.
This community has a superlative track record in doing just that.
Two recent initiatives come to mind:
We rose to the challenge of bringing refugees out of war and strife to a place of not just safety but a new home. Collaboration across a number of sectors and robust volunteer engagement made that happen.
And the second example is that, you all, this community, gave us — Groundworks — a new home. Through your support you took a seasonal emergency shelter that was often trying to just find a place to open each winter, and helped build a year-round shelter that now is providing 34 vital beds every night of the year in our community.
We’re ready to take the next step, with you all, in creating a funded and collaborative solution. Not just for the next cold night, but looking ahead to this coming year and the unwinding of the state’s motel program. Right now, the need is dire and, for some, urgent. It will become all the more urgent and serious for many more later this year. While I have great concern, I am also hopeful, as I trust in you all. I trust this community to respond with compassion, creativity and commitment to act and collectively see our way through this difficult time to a better future.