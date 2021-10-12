COVID-19 has raised awareness of the pervasiveness of ageism in health care. Last January, I wrote about health care as it was related to COVID-19 in long-term facilities where 43 percent of COVID-19 deaths occurred with just 1 percent of the population living there. Outdated federal laws, unresponsive government officials, health care bureaucracy, and the nursing home industry all contributed to this horror. Home care has become more expensive and people live longer. This article will focus more broadly on issues of health care related to older people.
Ageism in health care is a big problem. Ageism can be defined as systemic prejudice and discrimination on the basis of age at all levels, including individual, institutional, and cultural. In the United States, younger and older people are targets of ageism; this article will focus on ageism related to older people in health care. Ageism is not the only “ism” in health care; as the COVID-19 has highlighted, racism and classism are also huge problems affecting People of Color and low income people ...
There are a number of manifestations of ageism in health care as described below.
DiagnosisFrequently health care professionals misdiagnose symptoms such as pain, fatigue, dizziness, and depression and dismiss them as simply a manifestation of aging, offering no further assessment or treatment related to the underlying problem. Conversely, conditions can be overtreated as providers just consider age without proper assessment. For instance, overtreating conditions such as prostate cancer can lead to unnecessary surgery, intensive care, and over diagnosis of benign tumors. When health care providers place an individual in a category related to age, the circumstances of the individual are lost.
Lack of knowledge in health care professionalsHealth care providers receive insufficient training related to older people; the majority receive no formal training in geriatrics. Children are a major source of education, but not older people.
Most physicians and nurses are not aware of the frequent atypical presentations of many diseases in older adults. For example, at least one third of serious infections do not present with fever in seniors – acute myocardial infarction typically presents with nonspecific features rather than chest pain (Inouye, S., “Creating an anti-ageist healthcare system to improve care for our current and future selves,” Nature Aging, 2/11/21).
Pervasiveness of ageist biasImplicit bias occurs in health care providers, caregivers, and older people themselves. There are attitudes that older people do not have the cognitive ability to understand what is happening and to make decisions – this varies widely by individuals. Ageist attitudes of older people themselves may lead them to be less likely to seek health care, and to engage in healthy preventive care such as regular exams, healthy eating and exercising.
There is also the attitude that older people are expendable, while in fact, they fulfill many needed capacities such as child care, financial resources, and volunteer work.
Sometimes needed procedures such as kidney dialysis or organ transplants, and routine preventive screenings such as mammography, colonoscopy or vaccinations are limited based on age. This has not been the case with COVID-19 vaccines, gratefully, although there has been discussion on limiting other interventions such as ventilators.
PolypharmacyOlder people are more likely to have multiple uses of drugs which can react with each other and cause adverse drug reactions. Some drugs react differently in older people; certain classes of medications have an unfavorable risk-benefit ratio for older adults. The BEERS criteria (American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria Update Expert Panel (2019), J. Am Geriatr. Soc., 67, 674-694) emphasizes reducing dosage or eliminating unnecessary medications.
Exclusion from clinical trialsOlder adults are missing from clinical trials which is a barrier to them getting effective and safe treatment and medication for conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular or neurological diseases. Reasons for this exclusion range from age bias, expediency such as additional time to enroll older adults, and efficiency such as web-conferencing. Although the National Institute of Health instituted a new policy in 2019 requiring older adults to be included, many COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials did not adhere to this.
Team approach lackingThe interdisciplinary team approach of various medical providers is direly lacking in the U.S.
For older patients, it is heightened by the need for including geriatric providers, and caregivers. Central to this should be the patients themselves with their stated goals and preferences.
ConclusionCOVID-19 has highlighted the ageism in our health care system. Older patients deserve the same care as younger. Much work is needed at all levels of society such as reducing the individual biases, training of health care providers, communication of health care workers with each other and with the patient, and national policies related to clinical trials. This is just one aspect of our U. S.-based ageism toward older people. We are a bedrock of society, not a throwaway population.