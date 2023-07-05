For those of you that thought I might have overreacted during the 2016 election I would like to take the opportunity to say, I TOLD YOU!!! Here we sit some seven(ish) years later with a Supreme Court that is slowly and methodically picking apart the current administration’s actions as well as all actions from the past that don’t fit a current conservative agenda. The biggest of course being a woman’s right to choose, followed by the cancelling of student debt loans and then a little thing called affirmative action, which, if it continues down this path will be a huge issue for anyone not in the Christian Right camp.
I will say this with regards to affirmative action: that we even have to exist and share air with people that have to be told not to discriminate makes my head hurt. But the fact is we do, and I guess we’ll always have to make it illegal to discriminate, which makes me sad but here we are. I wish I could say that those who do discriminate get karmically punished, but they don’t, at least not in a timeline that you and I recognize. Instead, all former President Donald Trump-appointed justices have begun stepping us in a dystopian direction where only straight white males are safe and if they’re “Christian” they’ll be in charge. I would imagine that at this point you either agree or disagree with me, and I further assume that you’re probably the same people that did so in 2016. I’d also like to add that even if you agree with this agenda, one day it will also backfire on you because all of this is based on lies. What’s that old saying? A society that is built on lies is a society that is doomed to fail.
Yet every time we think we’re getting closer and closer to putting the puppet master behind bars someone else takes the fall and Trump continues to leave an oily trail to his next stump speech. Not only did this guy not make America great, he made it decidedly worse. If you can think back to Irene and what it did to the landscape in this part of the country and make the comparison to Trump, it’s not that far of a stretch. They called Irene a 100-year flood, meaning that it has a 1 in 100 chance of happening again or something worse taking its place (1 percent chance). Trump was a 100-year president, except some of the people that are weighing into a presidential run are potentially worse, but only because they’re smarter and that’s the terrifying piece of this whole conversation. All empires fall — British, Roman, Byzantine — they all fell; the big question, did our fall start in 2016?
I/we can joke around all we want about our situation, but the fact is there is a conservative agenda creeping in here with people who have lifetime appointments to uphold them. Sure, you can impeach them and that goes through the same process as a presidential impeachment, and we’ve seen how that works … it doesn’t. I’m focusing on the three appointed to the Supreme Court with their ultra-conservative agenda. It’s worth noting that these appointees run deep and wide — 234 judges were appointed under Trump (including the Supreme Court). We’ve heard about some of the appeal level judges, but there are plenty in district courts too. These judges are peppered through our legal system making decisions based on agenda, not on the law.
In my lifetime I can only remember the Clarence Thomas appointee being pulled into question on a larger scale (and this guy isn’t doing anything lately to assuage our feelings of him). Presidents shouldn’t be the ones that appoint Supreme Court justices, and I get that it’s not that simple, but at the end of the day do we really want conservatives and liberals making laws? I think we want people making laws that can follow the law and not the marching orders of those that appointed them. Trump got to appoint three which is in its own right mind-boggling. He’s been out of office for three(ish) years but continues to pollute our political landscape.