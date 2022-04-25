Nader Hashim is a Dummerston resident and a Demo cratic candidate for state senate in Windham County. He previously served in the House of Representatives on the Judiciary Committee, and also formerly served as a Vermont State Trooper. Wichie Artu is a Democratic candidate for state senate in Windham County. He is second vice president of the Windham County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Artu and his husband own Magnetic Fields Farm in Athens, where they live. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of Vermont News & Media.