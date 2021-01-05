As chair of the Brattleboro Finance Committee, I want to share the strong recommendation of our entire committee: that the voters of the new consolidated school district should immediately form a finance committee.
A little setup for anyone who doesn’t know what our committee is. The Brattleboro Finance Committee was established as an independent body to perform oversight on the Select Board’s budget for the benefit of Representative Town Meeting. We follow the budget process, research and inquire along the way, and write a report that is included with the rest of the RTM materials. The result: all of RTM is well-informed about the budget, and the budget process in general is better because of the extra scrutiny.
Traditionally, our committee has also reviewed the Brattleboro school budgets, which make up about half of the “cost” of property taxes. But last year the districts consolidated. Last year’s committee still included the school budget in our report, out of a desire not to leave voters without critical information. This year, the committee decided that we’re no longer the appropriate body to report on the school budget. There are many reasons: we’d be covering non-Brattleboro schools, we’d be writing an authoritative report without representatives from the other towns, et cetera. But the reason that made up my mind was that the Brattleboro Finance Committee is a RTM committee. We exist to inform RTM. And the school budget is no longer voted on by RTM.
However, this kind of review is still valuable and should absolutely be done. The school budget process is relatively opaque compared to the Brattleboro Select Board’s. It often gets less attention. The calculations involved in the details of the tax rate are arcane. And, again, the school budget makes up about half of what you pay in property tax. It’s a lot of money.
We need a new committee: a Windham Southeast School District (WSESD) Finance Committee. And as the Brattleboro Finance Committee was established by the voters (RTM) to provide oversight on the body drafting the budget (the Select Board), the WSESD Finance Committee should be established by, and responsible to, the WSESD voters, to provide oversight on the WSESD school board.
The logistics of how to create this committee are a little murky because of COVID. I’m told there won’t be an Annual Meeting this year, which would be the obvious place to create a committee from the floor. Personally, since all town committees are volunteer-powered anyway, I don’t think a formal vote should keep people from doing the work. The current school budget timeline says the vote will be on March 2. While I don’t have the capacity to serve on a third committee, I’m happy to help facilitate its creation. Interested people are always welcome to self-organize, but please feel free to email me at oheller@protonmail.com and I’ll help however I can.
A WSESD Finance Committee is something that needs to happen post-consolidation. It should have representatives from all the towns in the district. We’ll all benefit from the extra oversight and transparency that even a half-dozen dedicated people can provide. Let’s make it happen!