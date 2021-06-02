Today I’m here to enlighten you. See, back in the day I used to wait tables and bartend. Both of these jobs rely heavily on tips, with the understanding that you as the waiter or waitress provide good customer service. Now there was a time or two that I did not supply good customer service and my tip reflected that, as it should have. I mean, really, that guy could never prove that I ran his steak through the dishwasher before bringing it out to him; I had the chef put it back on the broiler to dry it out. That may or may not be true, I can neither confirm nor deny that may have happened.
Anyway, back to enlightening. Here’s how the Fish tips good or bad service. Some of this stuff has a science, so try to follow. First the proper tipping amount they say is 15 percent, but I say 20 percent is the correct amount. Now, if you frequent an establishment often and the wait staff gets to know you and they don’t have to wait on you hand and foot then you can drop back to 15 percent. If the service is good then I’ll tip 20 percent on the whole bill including taxes. If the service is a little neglectful, then 20 percent on the post tax amount and it goes down from there. But I should say I never leave less than 15 percent on the pre-tax amount unless the waitress has suggested at some point in time that I go pound sand or said something that has greatly offended me.
If you are a runner, which is defined as someone who has the wait staff running all over the place, then 20 percent rounded up is in order. You can save yourself some money and save the feet of the wait staff by ordering the ketchup and the soda at the same time. Tipping is a hard thing but, look at it this way, your meal cost 20 bucks, your server was friendly, four bucks is all you have to lay out. Now tell me this, if you were at home, cooked a meal for two people, you would pay someone four bucks to clean up the mess, right? Every time, no questions asked.
Now, things are opening back up and places are still figuring out things. My wife and I for the first time in 18 months dined out at a restaurant we weren’t familiar with. It felt oddly normal (but I guess if I have to put the word “oddly” in there), probably not super at ease or comfortable, but ... baby steps. As we were there for an event, we spent a very long time at that table; it probably could have turned over a few times if it wasn’t for us. If you’re doing this type of dining, you should take this into consideration. Anything over an hour and a half costs the wait staff money if you are still sitting there. Now, I’m not trying to rush you through your meal, I’m just trying to keep you considerate. These people have really been hit during this whole pandemic, so if you can afford it you should go a little deeper than you normally do, even if it’s just a buck or two.
Yet almost without fail I’ll see someone practically stiff a waiter or waitress and only leave two bucks on a $30 tab. So, I’m here to tell you, don’t, not now, not ever. I’m honestly doing this as a public service announcement for an industry I grew up in and is still near and dear to me. Some folks who’ve never worked in a restaurant before just don’t get it, so hopefully I’ve enlightened you if you needed it. If not, good for you, sounds like you’ve been doing it right. If not and I see you stiffing your wait staff, you’ll know it, I’ll be the one yelling, “What the hell is up with that?”