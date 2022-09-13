Regarding the article “Threatening, anonymous letter discussed by the Guilford Select Board,” Reformer, Aug. 10:
Why didn’t the Guilford Select Board want to publicly share the contents of the anonymous letter? Why is Guilford’s Select Board primarily focused on the letter’s anonymity rather than its merit? Why is the Guilford Select Board saying that this letter is misinformation without sharing the contents or refuting specifics?
Instead of revealing the actual anonymous letter, the Select Board chose to have their fellow member, Richard Wizansky, who is also a trustee of the library, read an opinion about the anonymous letter. That opinion was written by one of Mr. Wizansky’s fellow library trustees and didn’t refute a single thing in the anonymous letter. The Reformer article also mentions that the Guilford librarian believes the letter was threatening; however, the Vermont State Police disagree. Again, why not reveal the letter’s contents for the residents of Guilford to determine for themselves?
What happened to the Guilford Select Board’s commitment to transparency? The Reformer article also reported that the conflict of interest questionnaire documents sought by Guilford resident Jason Herron don’t exist in Guilford’s town records. Why are the required documents missing?
While the Guilford Select Board admits to some irresponsibility, they deny any lack of compliance with Vermont’s conflict of interest statute, Guilford’s conflict of interest policy, or Vermont’s public record retention laws. If their statement is true, and the documents do not exist, what will they do to resolve the situation?
Couldn’t the Select Board members just fill out the missing questionnaires retroactively? That would provide for some of Mr. Herron’s record request and rightfully place a portion of the missing documents in Guilford’s town records where they belong.
For instance, two of the present Guilford Select Board members, Richard Wizansky and Verandah Porche, have been Select Board members for all five years the questionnaires are being sought, 2018–2022. They both helped draft and then signed the Guilford conflict of interest policy into existence. The policy they implemented is what requires the conflict of interest questionnaires to be filled out annually. Mr. Wizansky was the Select Board Member who made the motion to accept the document as town policy to begin with. Both Wizansky and Porche could easily provide their missing conflict of interest questionnaires.
Why hasn’t the Select Board offered this as a simple solution? Instead, the Select Board has hired an up-state attorney at Guilford taxpayers’ expense. Well over $6,000 has been spent on legal fees as of the end of August with ongoing accruing legal costs.
The Select Board has not offered an admission of wrong, an apology, a resolution or remedy for their shortcomings and mistakes. How long will the Guilford Select Board continue to spend taxpayer monies on the needless costs of lawyers to defend their actions in this matter?
The Guilford Select Board is aware of Richard Wizansky’s ongoing conflict of interest as are some members of the Guilford community. The evidence of this is available for scrutiny by watching the following videotaped Select Board meetings on Brattleboro Community Television.
On Aug. 12, 2019, Sheila Morse, Richard Wizansky, Gordon Little, Michael Becker, Verandah Porche and Peder Rude were all participants in this meeting. Just after 1:03:40, Rude points directly at Wizansky and states: “I hate to be a stickler, but technically you shouldn’t be discussing this motion.” This was because Wizansky was a trustee of the Library.
On Dec. 26, 2018, Sheila Morse, Peder Rude and Verandah Porche participated in a discussion about the library. At 13:30 of this meeting, Wizansky was required to recuse himself. This was because the library was asking the Select Board to apply for a federal grant. Wizansky’s recusal made it so there wasn’t a quorum and the topic had to be tabled until the next meeting.
On July 22, 2019, Sheila Morse, Peder Rude, Verandah Porche and Michael Becker witnessed Wizansky recusing himself because of his conflict. At 1:16:45 of this meeting, Wizansky actually states on record: “I recuse myself due to the fact that I am a trustee of the Guilford Free Library.”
On May 19, 2022, Jason Herron brought all of this to the attention of the entire current Guilford Select Board. At the 1:11:15 mark in this meeting, Herron starts explaining Wizansky’s conflict to the Select Board. At 1:13:10, an alarm is sounded requiring him to stop talking.
Those facts need to be acknowledged and resolved regardless of what the court determines on the specifics of Mr. Herron’s appeal. These simple questions remain: Will the Guilford Select Board members make the simple choices necessary to remedy this costly court appeal situation? Also, will they choose to acknowledge and follow their own directives and enforcement procedures laid out in the town of Guilford conflict of interest policy?