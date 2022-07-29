I am a former pharmacy manager at Walgreens.
Like many other places in the state, our local Walgreens has been suffering to stay open consistently, and when open, unable to keep pace with the demand placed on them. This is not solely a pandemic-related problem, nor restricted to the national staffing crisis. It is the product of intent by Walgreens to trade risk for profits.
Since leaving my position, I have regained years of my life, pigmentation in my hair and moved through post trauma symptoms.
All of this is only the groundwork, the behind-the-curtain drama that leads to the real danger that Walgreens wants you to forget with their flashy products, and expensive catch phrases: patient harm.
Speaking from a position of understanding, it is my opinion that the environment created and maintained by corporate Walgreens results in direct harm to patients. .
Walgreens, like many other pharmacies, have historically low error rates. From this fact the company concludes that their staffing models, their software and workflow charts are sufficiently created to effectively reduce harm. But they miss the harm that is not measured, the harm that comes from those things that are not done on the patients’ behalf, the harm that comes from the overwork and stress of the employees who work at the juncture of a business that is designed to make profit off the medicinal trade and the health of customers.
They do not measure the harm that comes from the many days the pharmacy is closed from inadequate staffing, nor the echoing effects that radiate into a community when a crucial access provider of critical care is suddenly taken away. Corporate Walgreens could tell you its financial loss and its quantitative decrease in patient satisfaction during these moments, but they also know something that you do not; they know that no matter how low they cut the staffing hours, reduce employee morale to the point of madness, and write off the increasing wait time to the cost of patients, they know that you are stuck with them.
Gone are the days that people make a choice about which pharmacy they want to trust to handle their health and care. You are now bought by your insurance in an entrapment called “preferred pharmacy,” and if you want to escape, you must pay more for your health and choice. Corporate does not need to pay their employees more to stay, or increase the allotted hours for this months’ staffing models; they only need to contract with the insurance giants and wait for the required blood to be paid.
What then can we possibly do against something so vast and entrenched in how we conduct the business of health care? We are left with little more than the ability to complain, but it must be more than that.
What we must have is an outcry, a loud enough voice that says, “We, as the recipients of care, demand that those taking care of us have the support necessary to do it safely, and without unreasonable effort. We, as one voice, demand that insurance companies end their practice of both inflating the cost of care while reducing their financial contribution to it. We the electors require the passage of straightforward laws that mandate corporations to adhere to guidelines for staffing requirements based on accurate, realistic volume and work demand. We, as those receiving care, demand that we have a verifiable sense of reliability and transparency in the process that connects us to the health care.”
There must be change. People must feel safe when they pick up their prescriptions, trust that our system can work to help us when we are in need, and support corporate Walgreens to somehow remember that they started in this business to help people. But until they do, we are the ones assuming the risk, not them.