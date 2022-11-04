While many New England towns have sister communities, most of them are in Europe. By contrast, Brattleboro's sisters are communities located in Haiti, El Salvador, Kenya and India, plus two Native American communities and a community in New York state linked with Brattleboro through the Charter for Compassion. The fifth anniversary of these sister community relationships is being celebrated by a series of interviews with the Brattleboro "ambassadors" to these communities. This interview with Jennifer Ambler from the Cabanitas community in El Salvador is the second.
• Can you tell us some things about the Cabanitas community that folks in the Brattleboro area might not know?
The Cabanitas community in El Salvador is located in a small neighborhood called Colonia Pandora on the outskirts of the city of Apopa, just north of the capital city of San Salvador. The Cabanitas/Brattleboro sister relationship evolved from Centre Church's long-standing connection with that community.
• How did this sister relationship begin?
In 1992, members of Centre Church traveled to El Salvador on an educational tour with a group of Vermonters from all over the state. This was at the end of that country's long and tragic civil war. What came through clearly to the Vermonters was the remarkable determination of the Salvadoran people to rebuild their lives and communities. Discussions in Brattleboro afterwards led to a group from our Rotary Club going to El Salvador two years later on a medical and relationship-building trip. Then, in 1995, Centre Church applied to become a sister parish with a religious community in the country. (At the time, the associate pastor of Centre Church adopted an orphan from El Salvador, further strengthening the connection). Once the relationship between the parishes was established, Centre Church established a scholarship fund (Luz del Mundo) to assist that sister parish and further strengthened the relationship.
• What do folks in our sister community know about our community?
Mostly that we're in a much colder climate.
• And what do they think about the sister community relationship?
They are grateful for the partnership and particularly grateful for the scholarships which permit children from their neediest families to attend school. There's considerable evidence to indicate that boys in school are much less likely to join gangs (which often have the effect of paralyzing communities in Central America as they do in Haiti), and teenage girls are much less likely to get pregnant. Education, additionally, is the lynchpin to future employment opportunities.
• Are there any commonly held misconceptions about us?
They think we're incredibly rich... certainly a misconception by U.S. standards but not by standards in their own country.
• What do you think would be the ideal activities to strengthen the relationship between our communities?
Continuing correspondence on a regular basis and visits when possible. Eventually, we'd like to set up some exchange programs with schools in the Brattleboro area. The folks in Cabanitas would love that.
• How did Cabanitas fare during COVID?
Sadly, it took El Salvador much longer to get vaccines than the U.S., and the vaccination rate is still much lower than ours. As a result, there have been hundreds of thousands of COVID cases in the country and thousands of deaths. Children have tried to attend school online, but it has been very difficult due to unreliable internet and lack of access to electronic devices larger than cell phones.
• What is the biggest worry/concern facing individuals and families in Cabanitas?
Financial hardship and lack of good job opportunities continue to be major causes for concern. Some El Salvadorans have managed to migrate to the U.S. and wire money back home to their families. We got to know one family in which the grandmother is raising the kids because both parents have gone to the U.S. in search of better opportunities. Crime and gangs continue to be huge issues - you have to be off the streets before dark to stay safe, and woe to the small business owners whose profits are regularly absconded by the gang-run "protection" rackets.
• What are the primary sources of joy? What do folks in Cabanitas do for enjoyment/entertainment?
Friends and family, church gatherings, music, dance, singing together, playing soccer. Occasionally the church arranges transportation for groups of youth to attend larger church gatherings in the capital city or to visit a water park for fun.
• Can you give us an example of folks in Cabanitas demonstrating compassion?
Several years ago, a severe flash flood struck the community. Within hours, church leaders and others mobilized to prepare meals for those affected and to offer overnight space where needed.