When I contacted Sen. Bernie Sanders office to ask if the senator had decided whether to run for reelection in 2024, the answer I received was: ‘No announcement has been made on this.’ I read the papers so I knew no announcement had been made. My question contained the word “decision.” A few months ago on CBS’ Colbert, Sen. Sanders said, “Well, I’ve got a little while to make that determination. I’ll make it at the appropriate time.”
When the New York Times asked him, he replied, “Keep wondering.”
New York Magazine has reported that even Sanders’ top aides do not know his plans. The proper paperwork was submitted in 2019 for a future run for reelection, but that was probably for fundraising purposes.
Next month Sen. Sanders will have his 82nd birthday. He is the only Democratic Socialist in the United States Senate. Elected as an Independent, he caucuses with the Democrats. He even ran for the Democratic nomination for president. Twice. In his heart and mind though, he remains a Democratic Socialist.
He is a year and a couple of months older than President Biden. Age and the United States Senate are frequent topics of discussion of late. Democrat Diane Feinstein, who has served the people of California splendidly for decades, is now 90 years old. Her daughter has her Power of Attorney and Ms. Feinstein often needs help from staff members when voting on important bills. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, recently froze during a press conference for nearly30 seconds, alarming many of his supporters.
Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is the oldest first-time elected senator in U.S. history. He is 76 and will be up for reelection in 2028. Republican Gov. Phil Scott is in his fourth term as governor and is a relatively young 65. The governor has never shown much interest in leaving Vermont for Washington so it is doubtful he would run for Sanders’ seat should he retire. Few Vermont governors in recent decades have served more than eight years. Republican Dick Snelling died in office during his fifth term and was succeeded by the then Democratic Lt. Gov. Dr. Howard Dean, who served out that term and won four more.
Democrat David Zuckerman, 52, is in his third term as lieutenant governor. He tried running against Scott and was easily defeated. The two years Zuckerman wasn’t lieutenant governor, Molly Gray won that job. She then ran for Vermont’s lone seat in the House of Representatives when Peter Welch ran to replace Patrick Leahy, the Democratic senator for an amazing 48 years.
Becca Balint defeated Molly Gray in the Democratic primary for Vermont’s lone seat raising nearly $2 million, a huge amount for a political campaign in Vermont. Rep. Balint’s ability to raise many out of state dollars make her the odds-on favorite for an empty Senate seat should Sen. Sanders decided to retire.
Bernie Sanders has been one of the most consequential senators of the last half century. Not because of the legislation he has written and passed but because of his influence on the Democratic Party and his influence on American politics. His ideas have allowed an avowed socialist to have a surprisingly good chance to be elected President of the United States. Ideas that once were considered far out of the mainstream are now routinely supported, not just by liberal Democrats but a majority of the American people. For instance, Republicans no longer try to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care).
One more Senate term would bring Mr. Sanders close to 90. He would still be younger than Sens. Feinstein and Charles Grassley are now. Sen. Sanders’ retirement announcement, should it come, would have political repercussions beyond Vermont. President Biden and former President Trump are both facing questions about their age and a possible four more years as the country’s chief executive.
Many Vermonters cannot remember a time Bernie Sanders was not an important elected official. He became mayor of Burlington in April of 1981. He has run for office in the Green Mountain State 23 times. He has won 17 and since being elected to the House of Representatives in 1990 he has not lost an election in Vermont. He is a giant of Vermont and American politics.
After nearly 50 years of Vermont being represented in the Senate by Patrick Leahy and Mr. Sanders serving alongside him since 2007, and with the possibility that Sen. Welch might well consider retirement after just one term, a changing of the guard may be coming. Sen. Welch will be 81 when his first term ends. That means that in just five years Vermont’s governor, lieutenant governor, its two senators and its House member will have changed hands. That is a huge amount of change for a state that has valued continuity for decades.
If he retires, Sen. Sanders will face question about President Biden’s age. Despite having run against Biden, health and environmental legislation that Sanders has supported for years have finally become law under President Biden. Those will be uncomfortable questions for the senator and for the president. No one enjoys talking about their getting old, believe me, I know.
In the last few years Mr. Sanders has published well-selling books that have made him a relatively rich man. While perhaps uncomfortable for a socialist, it makes for a comfortable retirement for the senator and his wife, Jane. They have earned it. Sen. Sanders’ decades as mayor, congressman and senator have left the state of Vermont, indeed the entire country, better off. Those with the least have had the senator’s constant attention. It may be some time before the United States has another successful politician who will be as attentive and helpful.
We could soon be entering a time of new faces and fresh ideas in Vermont. The state has a well-deserved reputation for choosing its leaders thoughtfully. It will take some listening and some study to continue that legacy.