On August 6, 1998, exactly 53 years after the United States dropped a bomb on Hiroshima, Windham County resident Daniel Sicken beat his sledgehammer against a nuclear missile silo in northeastern Colorado.
The first-strike missile inside had a destructive capability 58 times that of the Hiroshima bomb. Sicken, along with Sachio Ko-Yin, symbolically disarmed the missile, honoring the biblical passage of turning swords into plowshares. They poured their blood to represent the death the weapon could cause. In entering the facility, they had tripped sensors which brought the Air Force military police. Sicken plead not guilty, giving up a possible lighter sentence. Rather, he defended himself with international and constitutional law and the Nuremberg Principles, but the judge prohibited him from using the necessity defense.
“I saw nuclear weapons sticking out on the horizon of dangers to humanity,” Sicken said. “When I’d be out walking, new things would come to me, with clarity: What is the most important thing I could do with my life? For some people, it’s staying home and having babies; for some people, it’s addressing nuclear power; for me, it was this.”
The presiding judge found Sicken guilty of sabotage, conspiracy, and destruction of government property and sentenced him to four years in prison. Sicken attributed the judge’s decision to political and cultural pressure to keep the status quo.
The fear of being uncomfortable, Sicken said, often keeps people from challenging unjust laws.
“So when you come across something immoral and illegal,” Sicken said, “as I saw nuclear weapons, you see the need to speak out and point out the illegality and immorality.”
Sicken said he also wants to rename nuclear weapons for what they are: threats to humanity, not “Trident,” nor the biblical “Trinity,” nor the god “Atlas,” for which some are currently named.
“For somebody with a religious faith,” Sicken said, “this is idolatry, the worshiping of a false god. The god we know is love, not destruction.”
Acting out of faith instead of fear has required Sicken to find support outside of material goods and traditional social institutions.
“You have to find your security in your conscience,” he said. “You have to have a community of support. You’re confronted with the loss of job security, homes, possessions, friends and family. People want you to be law-abiding. The culture supports authority, and so you have to find other ways of sustaining yourself with other people who are doing the same thing.”
Although Sicken experienced much anxiety in deciding to not accept a tempting plea bargain for a lighter sentence, he said that earlier, waiting for the authorities to show up after completing his act of civil disobedience, he felt serene.
“When I went out to the silo, I had absolutely no fear,” he said. “I was elated. I, along with others, had spent months of praying and planning, but when I did it was easy.”
Daniel Sicken was my neighbor until he went to Colorado in 1998. I grew up eating dinner with him once a week, going to peace walks with him, listening to him speak about his beliefs. On my 13th birthday, three years before Daniel went away to Colorado and prison, he gave me a plastic handcuff that police had used on him following an earlier peace demonstration. We corresponded throughout his time in prison, and I visited him at the Federal Penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pa. I liked keeping in touch with this life-long friend. Thinking now about the war in Iraq and current terror among U.S. citizens, I appreciate, more than anything else Daniel, his having acted upon his faith in the face of fear.