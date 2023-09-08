Isaac Evans-Frantz is the executive director of a national nonpartisan organization that campaigns for U.S. policies to save lives around the world. He is the founding chair of the Vermont Democratic Party’s LGBTQI+ caucus and was the first student voting member of the Vermont State Board of Education. He serves on the executive committee of the Sierra Club Vermont chapter. He lives in Brattleboro, where he was raised, with his family. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of Vermont News & Media.