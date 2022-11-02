I am excited to endorse Brattleboro’s State Representatives, Mollie S. Burke, Emilie Kornheiser and Tristan Toleno, for reelection to the Vermont Legislature. Over the course of my campaign for U.S. Senate in the August Democratic primary, I came to know each of our representatives better and more fully appreciate their commitment to our community and their hard work for a better future for all Vermonters.
Rep. Mollie S. Burke I have known since I was a child growing up in Brattleboro. I appreciate her service on the Vermont House Transportation Committee, and particularly her work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She is committed to ensuring that people of all income levels can participate fully in our society. I appreciate Rep. Burke’s thoughtfulness, her work in solidarity with women throughout Vermont, and her longtime commitment to both the Vermont Progressive and Democratic Parties. Rep. Burke’s committee spent many hours working on new electric vehicle incentives and how to boost the adoption and practicality of electric vehicles in the state. Her committee gets into the fine details of every road and bridge in the state, and Rep. Burke has been a crucial voice for Windham County’s road and bridge needs and for her passion – bicycle infrastructure.
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser and I first met when I was a student at Brattleboro Union High School, and she interviewed me as a student activist. Her campaign slogan, Committing to Community, describes her well. This past summer, she brought together political candidates from across the state, and across the political spectrum, to Brattleboro to participate in candidate forums. She facilitated with both ease and humor. Rep. Kornheiser, who is expected to become the chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, will continue to work for equity in our state. Rep. Kornheiser was instrumental in crafting a new Vermont child tax credit, which will have a huge impact on low-income families. This is a powerful tool for workforce development too, as young working families will receive an additional $1,000/year for every child age 5 and under. I appreciate Rep. Kornheiser’s leadership in our government as a working parent, and her independent leadership for democracy and inclusion, on policies such as Ranked Choice Voting.
Rep. Tristan Toleno, a fellow BUHS graduate, played a pivotal role in moving legislation through the Legislature – and signed into law – this year that was the most significant workforce development legislation in years. The bill adds key new initiatives for BIPOC business owners, young graduates, refugee programs, and trades scholarships. It also increases support for nursing and mental health care workers, early childhood educators, and others who contribute to the health of our state.
Rep. Toleno should also take pride in his eleventh hour efforts with Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, House Speaker Jill Krowinski, and others, to secure federal funding for Everyone Eats – a program started in this community that benefited thousands of people throughout the Green Mountain State, including people I grew close to in Burlington and beyond during my campaign. I am grateful for the way Rep. Toleno brings people together to improve our systems and his ongoing commitment to local food and small businesses.
These leaders care deeply about our community, are well-informed on the issues, listen, vote in support of their constituents, and bring a spirit of collaboration to our State House. I’m grateful for Brattleboro to be represented so well in Montpelier.
In light of the challenges facing our state – including the housing crisis, challenges finding child care, the climate emergency – leaders like Representatives Burke, Kornheiser and Toleno, are standing up with vision and energy. They work together as a team to help people in our town and around the state. I encourage readers to vote for them in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.