You might be surprised to hear that a pro dog trainer's top tip isn't that you must teach your dog a particular behavior or an easy way to get them to stop doing something that frustrates you.
Instead, that top tip is one that's supported by reams of peer-reviewed canine behavior research. Teach your dogs to use food. Put away the biscuits and kibble and use special food. Use plenty of it, then use some more.
When we teach our dogs using food, we're using treats to reward behaviors we want to see more of. That is the core of modern, force-free training: dogs get a reward, a morsel of very delicious food, for doing the behavior we are teaching.
Often, clients say "Of course my dog does it for you — you have the good treats!" Your dog will do it for you, too, if you increase her paycheck. This is very often a lightbulb moment for my clients!
Food rewards need to be super-special and given frequently. When I work with clients we move along quickly in a training plan, rewarding frequently to keep the dog engaged.
Rewards are not bribes; rewards are a paycheck
Do you work for free? I don't, and even the volunteer work I do has "paid" me with a feeling of making a contribution and helping someone. We shouldn't expect our dogs to work for free, either.
I often suggest to clients that they slightly adjust their mindset around food in training. With proper rewards-based training, the food treats we give our dogs aren't bribes or lures for her to perform a behavior. Think of them as paychecks for your dog doing the hard job of learning to ignore her natural impulses and do what you ask instead.
Learning is hard work for a dog and conserving energy is a survival skill, so the motivation needs to be pretty strong when learning something new. Hence: meatballs and hotdogs, not kibble and carrots.
For instance, I was working recently with a client teaching her dog to ignore hot dogs dropped on the floor. This goes against everything most dogs are wired to do, which is to scavenge for food. The reward for ignoring dropped hot dogs? Generous amounts of delicious treats that are even better than the dropped hot dogs.
More about that special food
Research also shows that dogs work harder for their preferred food treats.
That makes sense, doesn't it? If I'm trying to finish a task and my reward is a few saltines, I might do the job with very little sense of urgency. Now, if the reward for a good job is my husband's homemade vegan brownies, I'm certain to do the job well and quickly and get down to the kitchen.
So put away the everyday kibble during training time and audition a few different types of human and pet-specific food rewards to use, but ensure they're super-special. (Your rewards-based trainer may call them "high-value" treats.) Most of the treats below can be pinched or dispensed in small amounts, making them last longer. My current favorites include:
- "Chicken filet" dog treats
- Freeze-dried chicken, liver, or hearts
- Warm turkey meatballs
- Canned pâté cat food or cottage cheese dispensed from a squeeze tube
- Boiled white meat chicken diced into cubes
- Cubes of sharp cheddar cheese
- Freeze-dried minnows (these are extra special and we use these sparingly as a very special reward!)
- Cooked hot dogs
- Raw-coated kibble
- Homemade "tuna fudge" - thrifty as well as special (you can search for a recipe online)
- Raw dog food pellets
- Dog food rolls diced into pieces
- If your dog is on a special diet, always check with your veterinarian before trying a new food item.
Quantity matters, too
When teaching a new behavior, a generous quantity of food when your dog aces a tough step in the training plan or when she gives you a particularly fast and snappy response to a cue makes a big impression. Jackpots work in the casino to keep us playing slot machines and work for your dog during training. Your dog almost thinks, "Yowza! I think I'll do that again!"
Managing weight gain and fussy eaters
If you're worried about your dog gaining weight, you can reduce your dog's usual food ration by half or skip it altogether on training days. Working for their food, whether it's scavenging for kibble in the yard or during training, is an extremely enriching activity for your dog because sourcing food is an evolutionary imperative that's wired into your dog's DNA. If you have a dog, like I do, who eats anything at every opportunity, you know firsthand how sourcing food can be extremely motivating for a dog.
Is your pup a fussy eater? Never fear: All dogs are motivated by food. The dog who isn't motivated by food doesn't last long in our world — they'll succumb to starvation. Again, reducing their bowl ration and auditioning some new special food items should perk up their motivation considerably.
So take your training to the next level and use special food. Use plenty of food. Then, use some more.