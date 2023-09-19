Janice Zazinski CTC, CSAT is a Certified Trainer & Counselor, a Certified Separation Anxiety Trainer, and a Family Paws Parent Educator. Based in Townshend, Janice Z Dog Training serves the local community in person, works with clients everywhere online, and is a referral trainer for humane societies and veterinarians in several states. Find out more and contact Janice Z at janicezdogtraining.com.