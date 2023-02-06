I’d always known that I wanted to work for myself. In 1983, fresh out of school and starting my career as a freelance consultant, I began to wonder how I could plan for some kind of retirement income.
One day as I walked into town, I noticed a for sale sign on a somewhat rundown two-family building. It occurred to me that this could be a solution. I could buy the building, fix it up, and maybe the rents could cover the mortgage, taxes and expenses. I could live in one unit and the other would provide some income. Not a big plan, but a start.
The owner was a woman who lived in one of the apartments. Her husband, who had taken care of the property, had recently passed away. The other apartment was now empty and she was desperate to get rid of the building. If I could make the apartments a bit nicer the rents might be able to pay off the mortgage in less than 30 years. The owner was thrilled to sell and be rid of the property. And so I began renovating.
I had just rented the first apartment when the gentleman who owned the three-family next door approached me. He asked if I would be interested in buying his building too. One of his apartments was boarded up because the last tenant had trashed it. The other two were very dated, but rentable. It looked like it could work and the buildings were an eyesore. I liked that these buildings were just a few doors down from where I lived. This seemed like a way I could help make my neighborhood a nicer place to live. I was all in. My plan had just gotten a bit bigger.
Over the next 10 years I spent most of my free time and every dollar the buildings made, fixing them up. It became my mission to improve the comfort and energy efficiency of every apartment. New heat systems, LED lighting, Energy Star appliances and replacing fossil fuels, whenever possible. Every time a tenant would move out I’d try to make it a bit nicer, constantly reinvesting in them. After all, someday I was probably going to end up living in one of these apartments.
Most of my tenants were and are wonderful, respectful people. They appreciated the apartments and took good care of them. Several tenants have become good friends over the years. But I also learned that some applicants were not as they appeared to be on their application. Once they moved in, pets would appear, or they would have numerous guests, some moving in, or just visiting for a few minutes. Possessions would collect in the hallways and yard, trash cans would overflow, the building would constantly smell of smoke, there would be loud music or arguing heard throughout the building. And my requests to be respectful neighbors and follow building safety codes would be ignored.
And so, I learned about Vermont courts and evictions. They are complicated, they take a long time, and they are expensive. You can hire an attorney for thousands of dollars, or try to do it yourself. But if you miss a deadline by a day, or one form isn’t quite right, you have to go back to “Go” and pay another $295 filing fee and start over. This isn’t a game of Monopoly for the faint of heart.
Even though the problems I mentioned are technically lease violations, they are all hard to prove. If the tenant says “that wasn’t me” or “oh, I cleaned that up”, or “that was my friend’s dog, he was just visiting” or such, the judge will say “OK,” or “make sure that doesn’t happen again,” and “case dismissed”... The benefit of the doubt always goes to the tenant.
When one tenant is being tormented by another tenant in the building, they are more likely to move out than complain. No one wants to take time off to testify against a neighbor they are going to have to live next to for weeks or months, especially if they suspect they could be violent, or dealing and using drugs. The Vermont Court system offers no practical way for property owners to protect their decent tenants or their property.
And so I learned to be more careful about who I rent to. Background checks, credit reports, employment and residential histories. So many people come looking for housing with heartbreaking stories and need housing. But I can’t take the chance. It typically takes 6 months to a year to evict a problem tenant, if you can prove the violation.
Since then, I have picked up a few more buildings. Usually a foreclosure or a distressed property. Many of them are boarded up and unlivable. The banks have been happy to loan me money if I would take a property off their hands. My consulting career has fallen by the wayside. Property renovation and management is too consuming.
In 2019 and 2020 we had more than 10 apartments turn over with damages exceeding $10,000 each. The worst was over $23,000. That was when we sold our house and moved into one of our apartments. Every dollar went into renovations. That was also the year the Brattleboro Select Board passed a bylaw prohibiting the collection of a last month’s rent in advance, and limited a security deposit to just one month’s rent. An apartment can cost hundreds of thousands to buy and renovate, and I am only permitted to collect a security deposit of a single month’s rent.
Now I have to be even more careful about who I rent to. We had to raise our income and credit score requirements to qualify. We also now require all tenants to have liability and damage insurance. We have had to increase rents to cover the skyrocketing costs of materials and labor.
Just last week we had a tenant flush some baby wipes and plug their sewer line, flooding the rental below them with sewage. Fortunately, their renter’s insurance paid the $5,000 damage bill.
And now the town is considering another bylaw which will prohibit a rental property owner from deciding not to renew a tenancy. The owner will have to file an eviction to end a tenancy. This will make it harder, take longer, and be more expensive to remove a problem tenant. The losers will be anyone living nearby, the owners who are trying to provide good, safe housing, the town who’s neighborhoods and downtown will decline.
And now, I am in my 70s and working more hours than I did when I bought my first building. I’m repaying loans that will exceed my lifetime. And someday, when I’m gone, someone will come along and buy these buildings from my widow who will be desperate to get rid of them ...