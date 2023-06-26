On June 14 I stepped into 118 Elliot Street, a multipurpose art space in downtown Brattleboro, for the first time to find the space transformed into a screening room showcasing the work of the next generation of Vermont filmmakers. Ten jittery students from the Windham Regional Career Center film program, led by local filmmaker Jessie Kreitzer, milled among family, friends and community supporters. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation. I had the pleasure of sharing my experiences as a professional screenwriter, director and producer with this young cohort in April. We spoke about the non-linear journey of being an artist, the constant struggle to keep going and creating meaningful work, and some of the acute challenges faced by film professionals in a small state like Vermont. Seeing the students prepared to share their final projects with the world filled me with pride and inspiration, but also sadness and frustration. Due to the cancellation of this important program, we all knew this to be the last time this event would happen in our community.
I am not alone in expressing my dismay and anger that the film program at WRCC is closing under the rationale that: “Filmmaking is not in high demand in New England.” As a parent, filmmaker and board member of the Vermont Production Collective, a nonprofit supporting Vermont filmmakers, I know the exact opposite to be true. Vermont has a unique place in the American imagination, a deep field of creative and motivated artists, and has attracted film professionals from across America - especially in the years following the pandemic. Investment in the future of film and media makers is exactly what our state needs to attract more young professionals here and to build our reputation and tax base. Simply put, we cannot afford to pull support for programs like these.
The creative media industry is an accelerant for economic activity and growth across all sectors. Any business seeking to scale, any nonprofit running a capital campaign, a high tech start-up, or a brick and mortar downtown business, benefits from engaging in a compelling way with an audience whether through their website or social media including video, podcasts, photography etc. Media content is a baseline component for appearing professional online, creating an effective and personal way to connect with potential customers.
One of the biggest challenges facing film professionals in Vermont is exactly what the WRCC program sought to address: a lack of a trained and talented workforce. Based on an August 2021 report from the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Creative Network, all Vermont counties (with the exception of Chittenden), need to invest in training and education in digital and media technologies to help change this narrative. By offering students high level technical skills in filmmaking, our state will stay competitive and we will grow our base of professionals who can use film to help grow local businesses. Film and Media is one of the highest paying and highest grossing creative industries in the US. By eliminating educational opportunities, herein, we are missing a massive opportunity to join the creative economy. Film and media jobs will attract a much needed younger demographic to our aging state, while bringing well-paying creative jobs that can help stimulate rural communities and build a dwindling tax base.
Rep. Stephanie Jerome (D, Rutland-9) introduced a bill, H.434, to create a new Vermont Office of Film and Creative Media, legislative support is growing for exactly this. Our neighbors in Massachusetts have benefited from 17,500 new jobs created over the past 10 years, with an average salary of $68,000. This brought in more than $2.8 billion to the state. Even in the less populous state of Maine, the multiplier effects of film and media production were linked to $64.3 million in revenue in 2021 alone. Across the nation, in 2022 the film industry created $5.99 billion in earnings - a number that is expected to grow 8.3 percent by 2027. We are not poised to realize these gains overnight, but by beginning to invest in the next generation of creative students now we can take a crucial first step for everyone's future.
The Vermont Production Collective has been contacted by numerous film productions over the past year, who wanted to film in our state. Each production first asked about the state film office, and where to find resources and crew. For each call, we worked to connect them with crew and resources but the process is inherently inefficient because currently, we have nowhere to send them. However, VPC is dedicated to changing this by supporting the reinstatement of a film office, organizing existing professionals, and shedding light on the need to create a strategy for growth so we can claim Vermont as a premiere location for the global film industry.
The filmmaking course at WRCC was, simply put, undervalued and misunderstood by the program administration. The talented teens I have gotten to know over the last couple of months were not just fiddling about with a camera to obtain high school credits - they are clearly skillful, talented, passionate and hardworking young people eager to learn about a medium that they can create a fulfilling career from.
Perhaps the issue with the WRCC program is not that creative media professionals are not needed in the local community, but in the title and focus of the program as “filmmaking.” Many career centers around the state have thriving programs dedicated to digital media arts. These programs also allow students to create films and submit their work to the youth film competition portion of SkillsUSA, but they also learn photography, graphic design, music production, develop work portfolios, earn software certifications, and even college credits. Additionally, career center students in programs like the Central Vermont Career Center in Barre can be hired to do live streaming and videography work, in which they earn pay and gain valuable hands-on experience. This is comparable to other career center programs, such as a cosmetology program offering inexpensive haircuts, giving students real world training, and it also provides a valuable asset for community members and local businesses. Career centers are uniquely equipped to operate this sort of program, which traditional high schools lack the experience or resources to implement.
I urge the community to support the reinstatement or restructuring of the WRCC program for these teens and their peers. Communication is becoming increasingly reliant on visual and film-based storytelling. Our community needs these programs and by forgoing this opportunity we are only slipping further behind.
I am working with VPC to introduce the inaugural Vermont Screenplay Incubator - a nine-month program to support the development of 6-8 screenplays set in Vermont. I hope that a few of these talented student filmmakers will apply. I look forward to providing them with a community and an outlet for their vital creativity.
Like ours, their journey has only begun.