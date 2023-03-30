I remember reading that the edge is where the action is. Where tectonic plates meet, where the ocean meets the shore, where the forest meets the meadow, these are the places where you are going to find the most action, the places where change is most likely to occur.
In times of danger, ships head out to sea to ride out the storms; creatures retreat to the density of the forest to find shelter, and people learn not to build on fault lines. They retreat from the edge. But escape is an illusion and temporary.
If you really want to learn about nature and people, you must go the edge wherever that is and learn from it and with it. As spring is not so rapidly approaching, we find once again that we are on the edge of change. In Vermont, this change is often accompanied by mud from which there is little escape.
We have heard that the leading edge is where risk-takers, adventurers, and innovators want to take us. It is sometimes known as the “bleeding” edge because of the number of casualties you may find there.
But without risk-takers and innovators, we might never know where the edge is or where our own edge is.
Ray Bradbury, the sci-fi guy, said, “Go the edge of the cliff. Jump and build wings on the way down.” Truly, this might be a leap of faith beyond me and most of us.
It is my belief that the USA, and perhaps the whole world, is standing on the cliff’s edge right now.
The existential question we face as we look forward and perhaps down is, “Do we have faith in the democracy that has got us this far?” Or do we retreat into the dark forest of a vision of yesterday such as the illusionary/delusionary vision of “Make America Great Again”?
It seems to me that almost all here now arrived here led by risk-takers and innovators who got on ships to go, God knows where because they knew that there was no viable retreat into the past. They had a vision of a new world where they would not be encumbered by someone else’s definition of who they might become. Unfortunately, not all got on those ships voluntarily.
But the dream and vision persist. Every day we see new arrivals on our shores and our borders, driven here by a dream of a better future for themselves and their families.
In our better days, we welcomed almost all who came.
In our worst days, we tried to limit these sojourners to the few who looked like, behaved like, or believed like “us.”
Some countries we vilify today have been shining examples that we might have followed. Do you know who took in more Jews during World War II than the USA? China did.
You have probably not heard of the Shanghai Miracle, when China took in all Jewish refugees without question or quota who were able to get there in the 1930s and ‘40s. More than 20,000 got to Shanghai and survived through the end of the war. In the middle of Shanghai today, there is a Jewish temple and a Holocaust memorial.
Do we know what the future holds for us? No, but ask any lifeguard what the biggest danger is that they face when on duty. They will tell you that it is not the surf, not the undertow, not the sharks. It is the struggle of the people they are trying to save who may pull them under as they try to save themselves.
Lifeguards learn to handle the threat from potential drowners with great care and save them despite the dangers.
What are the real existential threats we face today?
Climate disruption or bathroom gender issues, universal health care or the “weaponization” of the Department of Justice, Russian President Vladimir Putin or former President Donald Trump, TikTok or schoolbook censorship?
In all these cases, the edge of change is right in front of us, and we must struggle to choose reality over illusion.
Do we go forward into a risky, unpredictable future using our knowledge, skill and science and calling on the resilience and grit of our ancestral DNA or do we retreat back to a mythical golden age of stability that never was?
On the maps of ancient mariners, where ships had never sailed, mapmakers made notations that said, “Here be dragons.” But the great ones set sail anyway.
So here we are once again with the choice to set sail or stay in the harbor. But what are ships made for?