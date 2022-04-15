In the turbulent wake of the recent Senate confirmation hearing on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court, I am convinced more than ever that the process of determining the qualifications and fitness of candidates is in desperate need of reformation.
While watching the hearings, I often wondered about the connection between the questions asked and their relevance to what constitutes a high functioning Justice of the Supreme Court. Why would five different senators ask the same questions over and over and expect different responses? It was like watching a movie production with the director demanding retakes to get a better shot. When the senators posed questions as to whether the Supreme Court proceedings should be televised, I felt that they were making a strong case for taking away cameras from Senate proceedings. Senators then might be forced to focus on the situation in front of them rather than on the audiences watching.
I learned later, in fact, that the reason certain members were referring to their electronic devices was not to look at their notes but to see how audiences were responding to their Twitter or Instagram feeds. If this is true, maybe we should just eliminate the middlepersons and have the process entirely determined by social media “likes” or “dislikes”. We could call it Dancing with the Senators.
What seems to elude the ideal practice of government by the people, for the people, is that the USA is not a democracy in the true sense of the word. We are a republic which is a distinction with a difference. Republics and democracies both provide a political system in which citizens are represented by elected officials sworn to protect their interests. In a pure democracy, laws are simply made by the voting majority with the rights of the minority largely unprotected. In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people who must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority. The United States, while basically a republic, is best described as a “representative democracy.” (“Republic vs. Democracy: What Is the Difference?”)
Why is this important? It is important because the definition of a republic carries the shared understanding that there are rules and standards defined by a constitution that must be followed by all participants. Our Supreme Court Justices are the final arbiters or referees of those rules and standards established by our Constitution. But the Justices do not establish those standards, the Congressional branch does. For senators to be castigating the reputation of a judicial candidate for failing to strictly enforce Federal Sentencing Guidelines approved by the Congress which had already been ruled by the Supreme Court to be in violation of the Sixth Amendment (United States v. Booker, 2005) is both self-serving and ridiculous. It seems that a number of the panel members, even those who had served as clerks to Supreme Court Justices, had checked their Ivy League diplomas and Rhodes scholarly credentials at the door.
In front of or atop almost every courthouse in our nation, Lady Justice stands blindfolded holding scales. It is a symbol of the impartiality with which we expect our judges to rule. Therefore, I am proposing a blind review process. Some symphony orchestras already interview candidates behind a curtain. Their resumes are numbered and there is no indication of race, gender, or any other identifying characteristic. Some even place a carpet on the floor leading up to the performer’s seat so there will be no sound of footsteps which might provide even a hint of identification. The candidates are then asked to perform certain musical pieces which will be indicative of their talent and capabilities and relate to the repertoire of that orchestra.
What if candidates for the Supreme Court were interviewed in an analogous fashion? There would be no indication of their age, gender, race, or political affiliation. Their voices might even be electronically disguised. Then the Senate Judiciary Committee members would only be permitted to ask questions relevant to the candidate’s ability to perform at the highest possible level displaying the required knowledge, experience, and temperament. Is that a bridge too far?
Should our elected representatives be rewarded for only representing their own interests in being reelected for as many terms as possible? If there was ever an argument to be made for term limits, these hearings presented a very strong case for that possibility. While we might not get any better representation, at least we might get some downside protection from the virtually limitless self-serving insanity that currently pervades our governing bodies. Both we the people and Ketanji Brown Jackson deserve better.
As Albert Einstein is reported to have said, “the difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has limits.”