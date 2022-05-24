“That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet.” Juliet tells Romeo that a name is nothing but a name, a convention with no meaning behind it.
It seems that we have reached that stage in US political history when the names of our dominant political parties have lost their meaning, or the parties have adopted new meanings without telling us. We hear the terms RINO and DINO meaning either party member “in name only.” I believe that we could extend that label to all members of their respective parties in today’s versions of their politics and platforms. Do even the labels liberal, conservative, right, and left have any currency these days or any connection with what I once believed them to mean? I am personally leaning towards the renaming them as the Reasonable and Unreasonable Parties with membership affiliations that change from moment to moment.
I grew up with the parties of Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon which morphed into the parties of Carter, Reagan, and Bush which became the parties of Clinton, Bush, and Obama, which have evolved/devolved into the parties of Trump and Biden. Do you buy into the politics of the party or of the party leadership? Or do you have principles similar to those elaborated in our Constitution that guide your vote and/or encourage you to compromise with the party most like your own political agenda?
These are questions that confront me when I sit down and start to contemplate for whom or what I should cast my ballot. The challenge I face these days is in finding a party or a person with whom I can find any resonance. I am a pragmatic idealist, that is, a person who is somewhat fiscally conservative with socially liberal ideals willing to compromise to get “almost there” versus waiting for a “perfect future” that will never come.
During one of our recurring energy crises, I saw a bumper sticker that said, “Don’t vote! It only encourages them!” While I tend to agree with the sentiment, not voting is still voting. I cannot give up my vote for which so many have given up their lives to protect so that someone gets to vote for a political zombie trying to recreate an imperfect copy of an imperfect past that will not die. So, to vote or not to vote is not a question I ask myself. I will vote, and there’s the rub.
I remember a time when voters chose their candidates rather than the current order of the day. That was a time when we could disagree openly without fear of persecution by unruly anonymous trolls. That was time when the good of the country was more important than the good of the candidate. That was a time when defending your country and constitution were more important than defending the program of the day. We have enjoyed the protection of the rights to be “free to…” and “free from….” because of our united belief in the rule of law and our willingness to defend these rights at all costs.
Maybe I am naive to think that such a day could come again. A day when democracy would clearly prevail over autocracy and when autocracy would never be tolerated in any form in any geography, when a person escaping from a tyranny of the right or the left could freely seek asylum in and be welcomed to Reagan’s America, “a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere.”
My pragmatic idealistic approach to government and politics leads me to believe that such a day will come again. I can only hope I will live to see that day.