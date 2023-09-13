Depending on whom you listen to these days, you can get a very different perspective on the state of our union. We are either on the brink of becoming a socialist/communist nation led by unfettered liberals on the left or we are about to be turned into an autocratic dictatorship by the ultraconservative right, “the likes of which we have never seen.”
Each side of the divide has let its imagination run wild while we are fed daily doses of highly inflammatory invective transmitted by traditional and social media. Neither side has an interest in objectivity because it doesn’t sell. We have become highly dependent on citizen journalists with smart phones to record the increasing attacks on our BIPOC citizens and other hate crimes undermining our democratic ideals while traditional journalists are late to the game.
Each side needs a boogeyman, a fear inducing symbol of unspeakable doom, lurking around the next corner. But what is the purpose of creating a boogeyman if not to gain or maintain power for power’s sake? I am reminded of my children when they were young, checking for monsters under their beds before they could fall peacefully asleep. No matter how unfounded their fears, we regularly checked and yet rarely found evidence of any demon waiting to pounce on unsuspecting sleepers.
For some, the boogeyman is China, for others it is domestic terrorism, or Critical Race Theory, or transgender issues, or our southern border, or North Korea, or Iran, or Hunter Biden, or panhandlers on Main Street. It is dumbfoundingly believed that to overcome these threats to our society you must go rogue because traditional democratic dialogue is no longer effective.
You can find an online definition of “rogue” that uses the example of an elephant or other large wild animal driven away or living apart from the herd and having savage or destructive tendencies. Going rogue these days is in vogue because it sells. To break through the thundering noise of the constant bombardment of the 24 hour “news” cycle it seems you must find a way to demonstrate how really different you are and how prepared you have become to singlehandedly slay the dragons unleashed by the irrational other side.
Our current president is vilified for trying too hard to find common ground. It is feared that he is too normal, too old school, too bipartisan. Working together to find functional solutions is deemed as too naïve. His opposition is portrayed as the boogeyman incarnate, constantly complaining that we are not looking under the right beds to uncover the “demon”strable threats to our preordained exceptional right to be the entirely self-reliant dominant force in the world that the heavens above have chosen us to be.
I have just returned from a month-long trip to China to visit colleagues and friends whom I have not seen since pre-COVID. I had a chance to visit northeastern China and viewed the China-North Korean border by looking to the south from across the Tumen River. I have experienced first-hand what the world looks and feels like from the “other” side. We are not even close to knowing what it is like to live in a truly one-party state such as the ones ruled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Yet even the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is in the midst of its own socio-economic troubles these days and finds it useful to occasionally use the USA as its own boogeyman. But CCP tactics are quite different from ours.
There is a quote attributed to various Eastern and Western leaders from the past. It goes something like, “Never interrupt your enemy while he is making a mistake.” It is obvious that China is playing such a waiting game. As are Putin and Kim Jong Eun. There is no need for them to use direct hot war confrontational tactics so long as it is apparent that we are in the midst of tearing ourselves apart.
Their tactics are more subtle and patient. They are not lighting fires; they are merely fanning our own flames. The true enemies of democracy will wait for the next election, and for the one after that unless and until it becomes apparent, even to us, that the sky is not falling and that we can and will find a way to make the messiness of our democracy work well enough to form a more perfect, if not exactly perfect, union. This upcoming federal election is yet another such challenge we will face while the whole world is watching, with some hoping we will fail.
Ben Franklin warned at the ratifying of our Constitution, “A Republic, if you can keep it!” I believe that America can become truly great only when we learn to focus on developing workable solutions to the problems that we all face rather than by digging into immovable positions while waiting for the other side to change. I have seen the boogeyman and he is us.