News Flash: Enlightened Republicans have been sighted deep in the forest, traveling in small herds with Bigfoot and other tree huggers who are guiding them gently back into the light. These tired huddled conservatives are yearning to be free of Trump’s shadow. They actually want to save democracy, climate, forests, the economy and Ukraine with a free market, free enterprise, for-profit solution to our CO2 crisis. A lucrative climate compromise financed by private money may help us reunite. Hundreds of thousands of construction and farm jobs are at stake.
Ideally, CO2 reduction (CDR) at point of emission should come hand in hand with active removal of CO2 from the sky simultaneously and profitably. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), COP26 & 27 all say we need to be net-zero globally by the early 2050s, which is far too slow. They also say we need to “remove” CO2 from the atmosphere as fast as possible but not how. Mckinsey Sustainability who review IPCC papers put it like this: "The IPCC’s latest report outlines the scale of the challenge, saying that limiting warming to 1.5C translates into around 6 GtCO2 of CDR per year by 2050. To put this into perspective, that is more than the weight of all petroleum produced today, a monumental endeavor." Indeed, to attain that CDR goal, the world needs to reach net-zero well before 2050 or by 2035 at the latest.
The IRA climate law all but reversed the Supreme Court’s backward EPA ruling on power plants just in time for the midterms. Now, new advances in chemistry, agronomy and renewables can make it profitable to renovate and transform all power plants into negative emission, power & storage stations. Instead of closing coal, oil, gas or wood plants due to age, CO2 gas and cheap renewables, we can turn them into fully renewable, power & storage stations that remove CO2 from air and make clean watts, hydrogen (H2), synthetic fuels and valuable feedstocks. Much profit can be had by prioritizing hemp biofuels, as Canada is doing, and reusing their CO2 emission to make synfuels and strategic materials. Renewables are only zero-emission except for the CO2 to build them. They do not intrinsically or directly remove CO2 from air. Hemp removes CO2 twice as fast as trees via photosynthesis. CDR must be profitable or will not help to save us in time. The EPA can no longer force utilities to shift to solar & wind. Utilities are free to make the shift themselves for profit with EPA guidance and DOE support with CDR included.
A similar restoration plan for Vermont Yankee (VY) is also financially attractive and will certainly create more jobs, profits and climate benefits than building a new nuclear plant there, as industry advocates still seek. Any nuke plan for VY, if seriously proposed, is likely to become a radioactive third rail to most voters in the tri-state region. The nuclear waste crisis is only getting worse. Besides, Vermont is way over dependent for two thirds of its power on out-of-state sources, especially Hydro Quebec and Seabrook nuclear. Both are environmentally problematic or ticking bombs. Take your pick. Rotting biomass emits much greenhouse gas. Worse, native fishing villages have suffered terribly from mercury poisoning over decades. Nuclear plant ills are etched in thousands of graves and contaminated lives the world over. Vermont’s entire premise for buying Hydro Quebec and Seabrook nuke power – all green and benign – is terribly wrong.
Speaking of MAGA, one way to make America great for the first time perhaps is to create green jobs for all kinds of Americans, including new immigrants. We mustn’t let these good desperate people get away without exploiting them as future citizens, voters, taxpayers, consumers, workers and community developers. They’re good for GNP. Immigrants are still the life’s blood of our not-yet great nation. They too deserve a Green New Deal to retrain them as farmers, foresters and firefighters out west and wild east, i.e. for hurricane relief and reconstruction programs. Irrigating deserts will help cool climate significantly and boost food and biofuel crops. Hemp offers biofuels, milk, bread, CBD, fabrics, bricks and cars. Let carbon forests multiply. Besides, except for American Indians, we are a nation of immigrants and their children. America can be great like never before if we unite with native citizens and new immigrants and all other Americans – white folk too – in support of free and fair elections and healthy climate.
Be that as it may be, Gov. Scott, Vermont utilities and the Climate Council should unite behind a profitable CDR plan. CO2 can be reused with water to make H2, synfuels and many products, i.e. plastic, concrete, fertilizer, graphite, carbon-fiber and graphene for batteries. Paving the way, EPFL reports (Feb. 25, 2021) that a graphene filter can lower cost of CO2 capture to $30 per ton. Tokyo Metro U. reports (May 28, 2022) that a “New carbon sorbent is 99 percent efficient, lightning fast and easily recyclable.” SkyNano claims their process is “profitable based on the value of the output product from CO2 - carbon nanotubes. Tax incentives are a trivial bonus.” These options are far better for climate and profit than using CO2 for fracking or enhanced oil recovery (EOR), which only puts more CO2 back in the air. On the transportation front, imagine a hybrid vehicle that runs on hemp ethanol, biogasoline or biodiesel and reuses CO2 exhaust to make compatible synthetic fuel for the same vehicle(s). That could lead to negative emission cars.
Moreover, central power and storage that is clean and green can only accelerate distributed renewables that, in turn, supply electric vehicles and heat pumps. Renewables need storage for back-up. The ever-useful switching yard can integrate local solar farms and MW scale batteries. Meanwhile, the US Dept. of Energy is allocating $3.5 billion for Direct Air Capture (DAC), even though DAC is still too expensive. Some DOE money should go to projects that cultivate hemp biofuels, as Canada is doing, to remove CO2 from sky and then capture their CO2 at the point of emission to make H2 and synthetic fuels and feedstocks. Vermont and its utilities should seek DOE support to repurpose Vermont’s wood plants and Vermont Yankee both to capture CO2 at the point of emission and remove CO2 from the atmosphere at the same time. And that will set a good example to the nation, the world and Joe Biden too.