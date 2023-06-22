In support of Land Conservation Bill H.126, here is the gist of recent recommendations to the Vermont Climate Council and Governor Scott, calling for the profitable transformation of Vermont's two wood plants, McNeil and Ryegate, into negative emission, power and storage stations.
These plants emit over 600,000 tons of CO2 per year, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. Or Vermont utilities and plant owners can profitably renovate these plants with EPA and Department of Energy support to reduce emissions by at least 600,000 tons and remove at least 600,000 more tons per year from the sky at the same time.
First, industrial hemp can be cultivated to remove CO2 from the air and to produce low-cost, low-carbon biofuels, i.e. ethanol, biogasoline and biodiesel. Hemp removes CO2 from the air faster than trees via photosynthesis. Hemp also makes CBD, milk, bread, fabrics, drywall and car parts as well as biofuels. Hemp is a cash-and-cover crop that restores soil thru crop rotation. Then, thanks to new chemistry, CO2 from burning hemp biofuels in power plants or engines can be captured at the point of emission and reused cost-effectively to make H2 and compatible, synthetic e-fuels, i.e., ethanol, methanol, butanol, gasoline and diesel.
CO2 can also be catalyzed into graphite and calcium carbonate to make graphene, carbon fiber and concrete. Thus, CO2 from power plants is 'reduced' and eliminated. At the same time, CO2 is 'removed' from the atmosphere by continuous cultivation of hemp biofuels, thereby enabling and actuating proven negative carbon emissions. Valuable carbon offsets, tax credits and/or RECs will apply. Burning hemp fuels, less forest fuels, least fossil fuels and harvesting more solar is part of the idea here.
Fortunately, single pole tracking solar systems can be aligned to facilitate farming without sacrificing farmland to fixed solar arrays. Vermont farmers can cultivate sunlight, hemp and food simultaneously. Monoculture palm oil, corn ethanol and fossil fuels can be replaced with cleaner biofuels made from hemp, switchgrass, kelp, algae and more.
Another bonus for renovating Vermont's wood plants to cut CO2 is the opportunity to enhance their energy efficiency, now only 25 percent. For each ton of wood burned, only a quarter becomes electricity. Yikes. One solution is to redirect waste steam from the McNeil turbine to local district heat in Burlington, still a good idea after 30 years of cautious, meticulous study and review. Go for it. Yet, even more high-temperature heat can be recovered from the exhaust stack to make fuel-free electricity with the Organic Rankin Cycle method or Stirling engines. These two upgrades, one for CO2 Capture and Reuse, and one for raw efficiency, converge in the redesign of the exhaust system, which might include up-to-date scrubbers for NOX and particulates. All power plants can now be transformed and enhanced to save the climate, spare forests and benefit consumers, utilities, farmers and foresters.
Theoretically, a sustainably managed forest or set of forests can store more carbon in trees per year than released by logging and downstream use, including for wood chips and pellets for power plants or buildings. Let carbon forests proliferate by harvesting wisely. Don't cut too much too soon.
Accurate carbon accounting and tight control of forest inventory, i.e., trees, allows a yearly quota of wood to be sold as "carbon neutral" to a degree consistent with new EU rules for wood emissions. Good wood is worth more than bad wood, and foresters can charge more for it. As carbon forests expand, then a yearly quota of wood can be marketed as 'carbon negative' to a degree and for a higher price. The forest industry should sell no wood before its time and plant trees fast. Cut less, plant more, grow more and storing more carbon in forests is part of the idea here. Clear-cutting entire forests should be penalized.
Ideally, Vermont's wood plants can burn a mixture of a) wood pellets from carbon forests that are managed and proven to store more carbon than is released per year, b) energy pellets from the stem of the hemp plant (the shiv), c) biodiesel from hemp seeds, d) ethanol from the rest. These biofuels can also be sold as carbon neutral or at least lower carbon biofuels for vehicles and buildings.
A similar plan for Vermont Yankee is also financially attractive and will certainly create more jobs, profits and climate benefits than building a new nuke plant there, as industry advocates still seek. Any nuclear plan for Vermont Yankee, if seriously proposed, is likely to become a radioactive third rail to most voters in the tri-state region. The nuclear waste crisis is only getting worse. Besides, Vermont is way over-dependent for two-thirds of its power on Hydro Quebec and Seabrook nuclear. Both are environmentally problematic or ticking bombs. Take your pick. Rotting biomass emits much greenhouse gas. Worse, native fishing villages have suffered from methylmercury poisoning for decades. Nuclear plant ills are etched in thousands of graves and contaminated lives the world over. Vermont's entire premise for buying HQ and Seabrook power – that it's green and benign – is tragically wrong.
Yet, Gov. Scott and Vermont utilities are drifting toward ever greater dependence on Hydro Quebec and outside nuclear just when Vermont dairy farmers need new cash crops and markets, i.e., hemp and solar. So, Governor Scott, what is not to like? A Vermont green, free-market climate plan can set a good example to the nation, the world and Joe Biden too.