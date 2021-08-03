Anyone who has contact with higher education in the U.S. and Vermont, knows a few things:
1. Tuition is up — way more than the rate of inflation. The tuition cost of Vermont public higher ed is the highest in the nation.
2. Student debt is up. It even impacts retirees as they try to pay it off for their kids – or their own debt — out of retirement income.
3. Fewer and fewer degree-holders can get jobs in their field at the level they were trained and educated for.
4. The above factors are deterring people from enrolling, especially working-class people who are the majority of community college students. We are losing a generation of educated young people.
What most people don’t know is why this is happening. Besides external changes impacting them, colleges and universities have changed internally since the onset of the neoliberal austerity planning in the 1970s: “Do more with less.”
Here are some of 2021’s dirty secrets of higher education.
1. Higher ed tax support has dropped radically, with Vermont now near the bottom of all the states in per-student support.
2. The general tax burden — who puts money into the pot — has shifted radically as well. It has moved away from the rich and corporations onto the working class and others of the 99 percent.
3. The number and the pay of managers in higher education has skyrocketed.
4. Most people teaching college classes today – over 70 percent — are working without job security or a living wage or benefits. In 1970, that group was under 25 percent.
5. For-profit higher education (University of Phoenix, Kaplan, DeVry and others) has grown substantially, often by false advertising and actually cheating students, especially people of color. The for-profits are subsidized almost completely by student aid from the U.S. government.
COVID has made these inequalities visible for millions of people who could ignore them before. The workers in public education, from pre-K teachers to college teachers, from custodians to clerical, are now seen correctly as essential workers in a new way. The work of government, supported with taxes, should be to make sure that this essential work gets done for the benefit of all of us – not just the 1 percent.
Repairing our public education system (pre-K to 12, and higher ed) will not by itself repair the huge, growing wealth and income inequalities or the institutional and structural racism that plague our population. Neither of these can be corrected, however, without a robust public tax-supported education system from pre-K to graduate and professional schools.
So what can we do?
1. Push for progressive taxation at all levels – make the rich and the corporations pay their fair share. Tax wealth, large inheritances, income and financial transactions rather than sales, property and user fees.
2. Reverse the increasing move to precarious employment and sub-living wages, in higher ed and throughout the economy. Don’t we all want ourselves and our children to be taught by teachers who have the real freedom to speak the whole truth as they see it without fear of retaliation? Academic freedom to teach and research is the flip side of academic freedom of students to learn. Faculty working conditions are students’ learning conditions.
3. Support the efforts by higher education unions and other bodies when they fight, not just for themselves but for the common good, on campus and in society. One does not have to look far to find examples to support, in Vermont and elsewhere, including the fights for progressive tax reform, job security for all, lower class sizes, and universal health care delinked from employment.