Men’s Health Month is an annual observance each June to raise awareness about the prevention measures men can take to live longer and healthier lives.
When it comes to being proactive about their health, guys have some catching up to do compared to women. Men are less likely than women to have a consistent relationship with a primary care provider. That means they trail women in getting medical check-ups and doing regular screenings for things like colorectal cancer, skin cancer, and prostate cancer (well, ok, they don’t trail women in that last one, but you get the point).
The fact that men tend to be more likely to smoke, drink alcohol, and make unhealthy and/or risky choices (casual sex, illegal drugs, etc.) makes it no surprise that men outpace women in deaths from things like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and suicide.
Often left out of the mix is the topic of mental health. Even though a large percentage of both men and women still think that mental illness means weakness, men are even less likely to get professional help for mental health matters. That may be one of several reasons why men account for 70 percent of all deaths by suicide.
Since men are even less likely to talk to a doctor about emotional issues than they are about physical ones, Men’s Health Month is a great time to emphasize mental health in the overall discussion. We can start by canceling the idea that guys should “man up” and lug around emotional distress by themselves. What we need to do is encourage the men in our lives to come clean about their feelings and stop suffering in isolation.
It’s also good to understand that men and women can experience the same mental difficulty with different kinds of symptoms. Depression is one example. Adult women with depression might feel stress, sadness, guilt, or self-blame. Men, on the other hand, may be more prone to symptoms that make depression harder to detect; for example, irritability, grandiosity, anger outbursts, workaholism, or substance abuse.
A lot of the things we encourage men to do to protect their physical health also benefit their mental health. Eating a healthy diet, getting enough exercise, quitting smoking and limiting drinking all target both physical and mental well-being.
Even people with excellent health habits can have mental illness. Maybe it’s anxiety, obsessive-compulsive issues, trauma, schizophrenia or an attention deficit. Whatever. That’s why it’s really important to make mental health part of every man’s overall wellness picture. And why it’s really important to encourage our men to take advantage of the support and resources available to them. Push a little if you have to.
Science has realized that mental health and physical health are tightly linked. So, this June and every month, let’s remember that guys have good reason to take care of their physical and emotional selves. And let’s high-five them when they do.