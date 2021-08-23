Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.