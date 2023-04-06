Brattleboro terminated its contract with Rescue Inc. — true or false?
The answer is false, but if you didn’t know that, you certainly aren’t alone. Most residents believe that suddenly for no apparent reason, the Select Board decided to end the 56-year relationship with Rescue. But it didn’t. Rescue notified the town on March 25, 2022, that it would not be providing service to the town beyond the June 30, 2022, contract end date. For about 11 months, we’ve heard phrases like “prompted by the town ending its relationship” and “after not renewing its contract with Rescue.”
All phrases are technically true but shaded to leave the impression that it was Brattleboro that ended the contract with Rescue.
The Select Board meeting on April 19, 2022, had one item related to emergency medical services, which was Article 9.D “Authorize Contract” (see BCTV at 0:49:30 into the meeting.) The March 25 letter left the Select Board with very little time and very few options to guarantee that Brattleboro had EMS by July 1.
We’ve all heard the complaints about the “lack of time” and “not enough community input” regarding the decision. But consider the timing. On the Friday after Representative Town Meeting, Rescue sends a termination letter to the town. We now have less than 65 days to find a replacement EMS. In that time, town staff found a replacement EMS provider, negotiated terms, sent out a press release, and conducted three community forums and the regular meeting.
The quick action by staff and Select Board was required by the need to get the replacement EMS provider certified in EMS District 13. Replacement EMS, Golden Cross, was fully certified in other Vermont Districts, as well as New Hampshire, but not District 13. Making it problematic was that in the March 25 letter from Drew Hazelton (Rescue’s executive director) was the statement that he would “continue to oppose BFD’s (Brattleboro Fire Department) application for an increase of their EMS license to the paramedic level.” Troubling since, at the time, Mr. Hazelton was the chair of District 13 EMS. The same district that would approve or reject the Golden Cross certification.
To verify the accuracy of these statements, I urge you to check the public records. BCTV has a recording of the meeting at: brattleborotv.org/brattleboro-selectboard/brattleboro-sb-mtg-41922. The town website has the minutes: brattleboro.org.
EMS is perhaps the most essential service a town can provide. But determining the best level of service is a challenging task. Defining “best” can mean different things to different people. That’s why undermining the Select Board with a false narrative can compromise the decision.
Unless we set the record straight and deal in facts, any decision other than resuming a relationship with Rescue will be met with suspicion that we are not getting the best possible EMS. Brattleboro deserves better. It’s time we stop dealing in fiction.