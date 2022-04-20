The following is an open letter to the Select Board of the town of Brattleboro:
My name is Kris Johnston, but most everyone calls me KJ. I have been a member of Rescue Inc. for the past seven years and currently work as the organization’s Director of IT Innovation; I volunteer as an EMT and on the technical rescue team. Prior to this I was a member of the Brattleboro Fire Department’s Dive Rescue Team (until it was disbanded) and a volunteer and membership representative to the Rescue Inc. Board of Trustees.
I have been a resident of this community since 1988, and write today as a citizen of our community, my statements are my own. I am writing to ask you, the Select Board, to bring order to the discussion surrounding the transporting EMS Agency for the Town of Brattleboro as, I believe, this discussion has spiraled out of control.
I am not opposed to the Brattleboro Fire Department becoming the transporting ambulance for the Town of Brattleboro. I am opposed, however, to implementing a switch before all details are worked out and we, the people, understand the ramifications to the quality of care and cost to our community.
I ask that the Select Board step in and host a public discussion with full disclosure regarding the following:
• Why the town feels a change is necessary at an accelerated pace.
• What are the service issues our townspeople are experiencing from our current provider. In an interview with NBC News 5 (Burlington) on April 14, Chief Howard stated the switch is due to level of service (“It’s not about the revenue for the fire department,” Howard said. “It’s about the level of service that we can provide our people and as the fire chief, I strongly feel, we can provide that service or better.”). This is the first public mention I am able to find about service level being the reason for the change to our fire department as the transporting ambulance service. To this point the change has been advertised as a purely economic decision.
• Cost-benefit analysis of services received by the Town from Rescue Inc.
• Why the new Town Manager (I must assume at the direction of the Select Board, although I cannot find any public record of this) asked Rescue Inc. to provide ambulance service to the town of Brattleboro at no cost ($0 contract). This is in reference to a conversation referred to in a letter from Chief Hazelton and never publicly disputed as of this writing.
• Will our fire department be billing for EMS services?
If yes:
• What revenue the town plans to receive from billing insurance, to include Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance.
• Cost of a contracted billing agency or hiring of billing personnel.
• New and expanded costs to the town to comply with cost reporting mandates from Medicare and Medicaid.
• Estimates on the Vermont provider tax amount the town will be paying.
• New and expanded costs to the town to comply with billing requirements for Medicare and Medicaid.
If not: address how this is a savings to us, the citizens of our community.
• Publish and allow for public discussion on the total cost to implement our own ambulance service. Including:
• Cost to provide the same paramedic level of service the town currently receives (24/7/365). Include the fully burdened cost of any new personnel to achieve this level of service include overtime expectations.
• Cost to purchase or lease of ambulance(s).
• Cost of items currently not carried on first response vehicles, including: Narcotics, pumps, cost to purchase or lease equipment to achieve this level of service, other paramedic level equipment.
• Publish a cost comparison between what is spent by our fire department to run the first response organization (including fully burdened employee, equipment and supply costs) vs. the projected (fully burdened) costs to run a transporting ambulance service.
I have looked through the town budget and am unable to determine where the above costs are delineated. I believe the above is important for us, the townspeople, to understand so a reasonable and informed discussion can be conducted.
I look forward to seeing our leadership take charge of this situation and bring it to a respectful resolution.