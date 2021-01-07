I am a 34-year-old Vermonter trying to plan my future. How will continue to afford my property taxes? How will I take care of my elderly parents? If I have children, how long will they need to live with me at home? So I decided to build a 730-square-foot cottage in my backyard last year. That was my solution. I would join the short-term rental marketplace as a temporary pathway towards a long-term goal of family security and future prosperity.
Short-term rentals, STRs, are accommodations rented for less than 30 days at a time. STRs are commonly advertised on platforms such as AirBnB and VRBO, and can be anything from a single room in a residential home to an under-utilized hundred-acre estate on top of a mountain. They are currently unregulated, as local municipalities have struggled to catch up with the rapid pace of innovation within the gig economy. Vermont state legislators are expected to address the issue of STRs in their 2021 session.
However, a recent article in another publication has compelled me to speak up. The article made several false and misleading claims about the STR industry in Vermont. I am tired of reporting that villainizes STRs and perpetuates perceived and unfounded fears. As a Vermont resident and local STR operator, I’d like to offer another perspective and set the record straight on a few points:
1. Short-term rental platforms were disabled during Vermont’s pandemic lockdown.
When Gov. Phil Scott issued an executive order to suspend hospitality businesses in the spring, short-term rentals were explicitly forbidden to operate as well. The online reservation platform, AirBnB, was informed of the ordinance and disabled reservation activity until the order was lifted on June 15, 2020. In a recent article published by VT Digger, Lynn Green, owner of the Four Chimneys Inn in Bennington, is quoted as claiming that STRs listed on AirBnB were allowed to continue operating during the shutdown. This is simply not true. Any STR operating during the shutdown was in blatant violation of the executive order.
What is true is that STRs were more resilient than inns and hotels when it came to the impacts of the shutdown. Some privately-run STRs adapted to offer contactless month-to-month housing for those needing to quarantine and escape. Other STR owners went offline because they weren’t suitable for long-term living; many did so because they needed domiciles for their displaced college kids or isolated elderly parents. In fact, the STR market response to the pandemic demonstrates precisely why so many Vermonters have opted into the home-sharing marketplace. It’s flexible; it’s temporary; and it provides homeowners security and resiliency against the unexpected.
2. Short-term rentals do not compete with hotels and inns. They are an alternative.
The pandemic has changed the way people are traveling, perhaps permanently. With more people able to work remotely, families and couples are taking longer vacations and staying in places where they can temporarily live and work. Traditional hotels and inns do not offer rooms with kitchens or monthly rates. Amy Spear, from the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, claims that STRs create “unfair competition for traditional inns and hotels.” This, in my opinion, is like saying food trucks are unfair competition to restaurants. They are not — they are distinct business models, each with an equal right to exist.
STRs have not created an “unlevel playing field” — they are playing an entirely different game. The home-sharing and STR marketplace has reinvented and expanded our options for the way we travel, giving us insight into each other’s lives and communities, introducing us to people we would never otherwise meet, and opening up opportunities for both travelers, homeowners, and local businesses.
3. Prohibiting short-term rentals will not solve the shortage of affordable housing.
The argument that STRs in Vermont are significantly impacting affordable housing is flawed. The creation and preservation of “affordable housing” in Vermont falls under the jurisdiction of the Vermont Housing Authority. Landlords who receive public funding should not be permitted to offer those properties as STRs — improving enforcement of this violation should take priority.
Some STRs can compete with the availability of long-term, higher-end housing, but the claim that STRs are having a significant effect on our housing market is unsubstantiated. There is no sound data on STRs in Vermont. Failure to fund any comprehensive cost-benefit analyses on the social and economic impacts of STRs will allow for false assumptions to prevail and blind decision-making to occur, putting Vermont’s economy at risk.
Reports citing data from AirDNA — a Denver-based company that aggregates STR data from multiple platforms — are simply inaccurate. The data are not precise enough to understand the actual landscape of STRs in Vermont and thus their impact on available housing. In fact, no one truly knows the answer to this question. Without a statewide registration system to collect data on the actual use of STRs across Vermont, there is no valid data to support an evidence-based policy at this time.
Even if all STRs were required to convert to long-term rentals, it wouldn’t solve the problem of housing availability. It would only hurt the tourist industry and many struggling homeowners. We need state and municipal governments to provide more and better regulatory and financial incentives for new construction of smart, sustainable and affordable housing. That is the only solution.
4. Short-term rental hosts support a process for registration and inspections.
Green also claims that “if [STRs] could just be treated like businesses, everything would be fine.” With this, I am in complete agreement.
As a short-term rental host and landlord, I already consider myself a small business owner and member of the Vermont hospitality community. I pay Rooms and Meals Tax and welcome a system that would enable me to register, receive inspections, and submit my actual use data. But as our towns, cities, and state catch up with the gig economy, the voices of local STR operators should be heard equally by lawmakers.
We need appropriate rules and regulations to come soon — ones that support innovation in the hospitality and housing industries. We need to envision a future where home-sharing opportunities and housing injustice protections can co-exist. Because in order to truly thrive, Vermont must have both.