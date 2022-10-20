Ode to the Silver Maple of 945 Putney Road in Brattleboro ...
This tree is one of the last great trees that used to line Putney Road, standing quiet watch over the north side of town. Originally planted by the owners of the beautiful home that remains standing beneath its canopy, it grew with the family and their changes, coming full circle to once again watch over youngsters during times of growth and change. A local Witness Tree, guarding the intersection of Putney and Black Mountain roads, the tree and the town have grown up together, watching each others’ struggles and joys, pains and celebrations, contractions and expansions. It grew so well in Brattleboro’s rich Connecticut River soil that it became a State Champion of its species, bringing pilgrims to photograph it, as well as gather its fallen leaves. This magnificent tree has been in the later stages of its life for a couple of decades, and it is with the deepest reverence and sadness that we will have to let it go and find its rest. Our community will miss its silhouette, shade and shelter but will hold its memory dear.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, so that our community may stand together under its branches one last time.
Details will be forthcoming. For more information, please contact Julie Potter, the Program Coordinator at Hospital Diversion Program South, 802-258-2173 JuliePotter@nafi.com.