We’ve all been faced with an injury or illness that arises out of the blue: You wake up with severe stomach pain in the middle of the night. Your partner cuts his finger chopping vegetables. Or your new born baby spikes a fever over the weekend.
Situations like these place unexpected and unwelcome demands on your time and attention. And they can easily lead to some anxious moments when you have to abandon your plans and decide what to do next.
Depending on the illness or injury, you have three basic choices: call your healthcare provider; go to an urgent care clinic; or drive to a hospital emergency department. So, how do you make the best decision, either for yourself or for a loved one?
Clearly, a trip to the emergency department — or a call to 911 or your local emergency number — is the best course of action in situations where a person could either die or become permanently disabled.
For example, you definitely need an ambulance when someone is choking or has stopped breathing; has suffered a head injury that involves passing out, fainting, or confusion; has suffered a severe burn, or been hit by lightning; has a neck or spine injury (especially with loss of feeling or inability to move); has severe chest pain or pressure; or has had a seizure that lasted 3 to 5 minutes.
In these cases, never hesitate to call for an ambulance via 911 or your local emergency number. Quick action can make all the difference.
Likewise, a 911 call or a trip to the hospital ED is best when someone is experiencing medical issues such as heavy bleeding; a major bone break; severe pain anywhere in the body; an allergic reaction that involves trouble breathing, swelling, or hives; new, unexplained confusion; heart attack symptoms (chest pain, jaw or arm pain); stroke symptoms (a sudden and severe headache, weakness or drooping on one side of the body, trouble speaking, seeing, or moving); and poisoning or an overdose of drugs or alcohol.
And last, anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or thoughts of harming themselves or others should seek emergency mental health care.
Fortunately, many types of sudden illnesses and injuries are not life threatening and really do not require emergency services. In these situations it makes good sense to contact your primary care provider first and request an urgent visit.
This is true for most cases of COVID-19. While coronavirus symptoms can feel pretty awful, trips to the emergency department should generally be avoided unless you’re experiencing shortness of breath.
Urgent care clinics are also able to handle problems related to common illnesses such as colds or the flu (sore throats, ear aches, fevers, etc.) and minor injuries (sprains, minor cuts and burns, back pain, minor eye injuries, even minor broken bones).
In situations where you’re not quite sure what to do, call your provider for advice (not the emergency department). Many medical offices have an after-hours answering service that can help you talk to a provider. In some cases, your provider or health insurance company will offer a nurse telephone hotline where you can get advice.
Sudden health needs can occur at any time, so it’s best to understand your choices in advance. Check out your health plan’s website. And add key contact numbers to your smart phone (or write them down). These include your provider, an urgent care clinic, a walk-in clinic, the nearest ED, and a nurse telephone advice service.
And don’t forget, if your primary care provider or urgent care clinic feels you need a higher level of care, they will help you get to the emergency department.