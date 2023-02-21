This summer on my blog site www.laurasibiliavt.com, I wrote about the shift in Vermont’s school choice landscape due to the Carson v. Makin Supreme Court decision. In Carson, the question was essentially whether state governments that allow public dollars to offset private education costs (like Maine and Vermont) should also be required to fund religious instruction. The Supreme Court’s majority opinion said Maine’s current tuitioning system amounts to “discrimination against religion.”
The Supreme Court decision marks the first time that the court has explicitly required taxpayers to support a specific religious activity, and the Court did not address the question of whether a religious institution can cite sincerely held religious beliefs to violate laws against discrimination. This has consequences for Vermont’s similar system.
This past week two Vermont religious schools sought approval to receive public funds, but refused to certify to the State Board of Education that their schools would not discriminate. In fact both schools have a history of discriminatory practices against LGBTQ human beings.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s Carson decision and the Vermont Constitution are not aligned. Maintaining the status quo in Vermont is not an option. The Legislature and its committees are grappling with this reality. Several bills that could impact choice across Vermont have been introduced or under development and may be considered over the course of the 2023/24 biennium.
Educational inequity that harmed our students, particularly rural and poor students, and overtaxed our communities for decades led me to run eight years ago. I am aware how intensely parents, educators and taxpayers feel about education policy, their children and their resources. While it is impossible for me to vote the way that every voter I represent would like, I always endeavor to keep voters informed about legislation, how to weigh in and how I am thinking about the issues at hand.
In the coming weeks I will hold public forums in each of the towns in our district to explain the bills, answer questions and listen to constituent’s ideas and concerns.
Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Stratton Town Hall
Saturday, Feb. 25t, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wardsboro Town Hall.
Saturday, March 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Jamaica Town Hall.
Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Dover Town Hall.
I hope Windham-2 residents will consider joining me at one or more forums to hear about the bills, my sponsorship of them, and to ask questions or provide suggestions on how to better solve the constitutional problem created by Vermont’s current choice policy and its incongruency with both the U.S. and Vermont Constitutions.