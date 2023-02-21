State Rep. Laura H. Sibilia, I-Windham 2, represents the towns of Dover, Jamaica, Somerset, Stratton and Wardsboro. She is vice chair of the House Environment & Energy Committee, co-chair of the House Rural Economic Development Caucus, founder and co-chair of the Vermont National Guard and Veterans Affairs Legislative Caucus, and a member of the Joint IT Oversight Committee. Contact her at 802-384-0233 or @laurasibiliavt. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of Vermont News & Media.