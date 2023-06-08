Note: State Rep. Leslie Goldman, D-Windham 3, responds to the question: “Are you going to vote to override the budget veto, why or why not?”
I will be voting to override the veto.
The Speaker stated in her press release that the Legislature has spent four months developing this budget “engaged in a comprehensive process, taking testimony from Vermonters, and carefully weighing the diverse range of budgetary needs.” As a member of the Health Care Committee, I and my 10 committee members worked very hard through this process to support health care needs in all 14 counties. We supported our underfunded health care workforce including our doctors, nurses, other staff and hospitals. This included needs in both the mental and physical health care system. This was a deliberative and comprehensive process and I support this work being funded as presented in this budget. All the policy committees went through a similar process with their work funneled to the Appropriations Committee and Committee of Conference creating the budget. Not supporting this budget halts this work.
We all know that the population in Vermont is aging. It is a significant topic for my committee. Democrats are making long term investments in childcare and climate. These are crucial investments that will attract younger people and families to Vermont. We must act now.
Homelessness is a national crisis and we in Vermont are not immune. The 2024 budget contains tens of millions of dollars to address this problem as did the 2023 budget and the 2023 budget adjustment act. The Governor and his administration have been asked repeatedly to present a plan to transition people from the motel program into other housing. There has been no plan presented by the executive branch and I agree with Speaker Jill Krowinski that this is a “failure of leadership.” As she says “it is the Executive Branch’s responsibility to ensure the welfare of the state and the health and safety of all Vermonters.” I firmly believe this. The Legislature creates policy and funds that policy, the executive branch “executes” policy.
I am very worried about the implications of the state not having a budget. It will harm people in all 14 counties in all walks of life.
I am voting to override the Governor's veto.
As always please contact me at with questions and concerns at lgoldman@leg.state.vt.us