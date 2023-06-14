It may have been surprising this year to know two musicians were honored by Compassionate Brattleboro and yet, it was a brilliant choice for our time. On Tuesday, June 13, Peter and Mary Alice Amidon were so honored.
The question of compassion is itself fraught with complexity and, within community, can seem almost unattainable. Yet wise ones point to the small ripples which can turn the tide.
Just as "A butterfly can flap its wings in Peking, and in Central Park, you get rain instead of sunshine.” (chaos theory according to Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park). Peter and Mary Alice Amidon have proven that the right song in the right place at the right time can soften the heart, and allow compassion to enter an empty room.
Many in our community have had the bedside experience of the Hallowell hospice choir, a few friends and neighbors arrive to ease moments of transition into death. Light comes to the eyes of the aged when familiar songs of childhood are sung, peace comes to the faithful when they hear church hymns, and mystery enters the room when songs in unfamiliar languages swirl around companions. It doesn’t take long: four or five songs, 15 or 20 minutes and the alchemy has come to pass. Peace enters the room and visits a while and often lingers after.
Peter Amidon has written countless compositions for folk groups, tiny choirs and choirs of the community. Most have been written to meet a specific moment or to catch the essence of words almost lost to time but deserving of new life. He has corralled children of all ages and worked with people still singing even as their voices fade. Yet he calls forth what is possible, no matter the tragedy or grief, creating “peace.” He calls out the yearning for comfort and community.
Mary Alice, his wife and companion for almost 40 years, is a collector of treasures. Her poetic sensibility captures moments and gathers poetry into her own compositions, remembers every song they have ever sung and seeks out new compositions. As a couple they help us remember it is possible to stand together and apart, in love.
Together Peter and Mary Alice have entered countless schools around the United States and within days have lifted the spirits of children, their teachers and families into the joy of dance and the comfort of community singing. They have been invited back year after year, creating traditions of joy in the presence of each other, accompanied by music which lives on in the rhythms of their lives. They honor the longing in most everyone for song, dance and being together.
Compassion takes many forms and this year music is the master. Like the Amidons, it can enter a room or a soul and change it, never calling attention to itself but lifting the other into joy.
Brattleboro is all the better for the Amidons and the beauty they have brought into countless lives.