It seems like a bad dream: a group of off-duty state troopers invent rap verses using the most egregious of language, including the following: “If being racist is right then I’ll never be wrong,” repetition of “NAPA,” an acronym for “North American pavement ape,” while playing online games. Not an imagined nightmare; this was a well documented series of events that occurred among state troopers at the Westminster barracks, with names of troopers attached and reported to Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison this past month.
The question is, now that there is clear evidence, who will be held accountable and how? Is it the troopers themselves who should be held accountable to uphold their roles as public servants and accountable to all Vermonters? Is it their supervisor, a trooper himself who quickly elevated it to the state commissioner, or is it the commissioner herself who failed to dig deeper into the issue to find out the facts?
Or is it we, the people, who have not made clear to our public officials the kind of place we want to live, the ways we want to treat each other and just how we ourselves want to be held accountable? Is it we who have not asked legislators for the means to train, support and hire the type of officers we want protecting our streets?
Is it only a matter of time that words turn to actions and we have our own George Floyd or Tyre Nichols? Is that too far a leap to imagine in Vermont — when we already know police stop Black, Indigenous, and Vermonters of color at triple the rate they do white Vermonters?
As of Feb. 14, Athens, Bellows Falls, Bennington, Brattleboro, Brookline, Chester, Guilford, Jamaica, Newfane, Putney, Rockingham, Saxton’s River and Vernon have all taken steps to push back against some of the ways we discourage and exclude the full spectrum of people and possibilities for our state.
Most recently, on Feb. 13, Jamaica made the following declaration:
“The Town of Jamaica condemns in the strongest terms any effort to spread targeted messages of hate that are designed to induce fear in any member of our community. Hateful speech aimed at any member of our community will not be tolerated. Happily Jamaica is a diverse and vibrant community. We support all of the members of our community who engage in peaceful demonstrations and constructive dialogue. As a town we welcome all persons regardless of race, color, religion, socio-economic status, national origin, gender identity, age or disability. We condemn discrimination in all its forms and will strive to ensure all our actions, policies and operating procedures reflect this commitment.”
Joining with close to 95 other municipalities across Vermont, Jamaica has pledged allegiance to the values of inclusion and welcome. It is a means by which the town will begin to hold its citizens accountable for the respect and treatment we all deserve.
At town meetings in Dummerston and Westminster in March, those towns will also take up such commitments for discussion.
As a resident of Westminster, which hosts the barracks at which these state troopers serve our county, I like to imagine a day when, upon graduation from training in Vermont, all state police and troopers make such a pledge.
And I hold the dream that we, in turn, stand up as citizens together with them, holding ourselves and our leaders accountable for being the kind of people we want to be for each other, no matter if we live in the hills of Dummerston or the deep valley of Westminster, no matter our politics or personalities, now is time to be the people we want to be for each other and for our neighbors.