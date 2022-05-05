Morality is a slippery slope. While perhaps inspired by virtuous intentions, it can all too easily slide into holier-than-thou arrogance when it is expropriated by ego, and its potential value then becomes the property of a true believer. In this condition, we feel empowered to impose our views as holy laws on nonbelievers, often employing violence and punishment to do so.
A spiritual crisis is at the heart of the long emergency. This is our collective failure to cultivate those moral values that cherish and love life, rather than diminish, exploit, and destroy it as we have been doing since we began civilization’s self-aggrandizing mission of establishing dominion over nature.
In contrast to the hierarchical, power relationships that our politicized society creates, valuing life is the necessary precondition to realizing an existence that is truly civilized and democratic. This is the condition where we celebrate and appreciate all sentient beings through our momentary expressions of such inherent heart values as kindness, generosity, gratitude, compassion, selflessness, and most of all, unconditional love.
Because of our collective failure to treasure life, we have suffered a millennia-long breakdown of morality whose endgame is evident today in the perfect storm of the apocalyptic climate crisis, emerging fascism, intractable white supremacy, bottomless oligarchic greed, and impoverishment of a growing underclass that, together, portend societal collapse.
At this critical juncture, we need a transformative morality, one that squarely addresses the spiritual root of our existential emergency. We need, that is, to accept life as it is and cease our efforts of trying to exact control over it. If a love for life is the basis of a truly democratic existence, then the acceptance of life as it is provides the foundational morality for such a society.
When we accept life we live in accordance with its law of impermanence, here one moment, gone the next, as well as its law of interbeing, the state of being one with all other living spirits. Incessant change is the heartbeat of life, the one constant of our otherwise mutable universe; no less so, we are connected with and dependent upon each other from birth to our final breath as a condition of our very existence.
These laws must be accepted, and, as best we can, integrated into how we go about living our everyday lives. It is the only way we can enjoy compatible relationships with other beings, as well as an everyday life that makes sense to us because it is lived in our only reality, the present moment.
Acceptance of life should not be misunderstood as acquiescence or surrender to assaults on life, attempts to dominate, diminish, or destroy ours or another’s existence. To the contrary, as agents of life, we resist and oppose such efforts. Before all else, accepting life for what it is means that we stand up for life — for ourselves, and in compassionate solidarity with others.
But our resistance is performed with love and respect. It is done only to stop the offending behavior, not to exact revenge, punishment, or unnecessary harm. This is the morality intrinsically embedded within an approach that accepts life’s precious passing moment as the condition of all living beings. Friend or enemy, we are all in the same boat, subject to the same laws. Our approach to life, including our active opposition to its violation, is informed by the modesty and humility that arises from such compassionate awareness.
Acceptance also means that we do not oppose life in an effort to exert control over it, to make it conform to our expectations. Rather than expending time and energy on trying to change life — to change the other — we focus, instead, on creating and living the alternative we would prefer, doing the best we can with the cards we have been dealt. In this way do we serve as an agency of change.
The ability to do this is greatly enhanced through our increasing acceptance of ourselves as a whole person, appreciating the good people we inherently are, as well as our dark potential we can also fall into. This awakening is challenging, but is essential to expanding further a morality of acceptance. For it is only when we accept ourselves for the person of heart we are that we can then extend our heart to others, moving us in the transformative direction we were intended to go.
Acceptance is ultimately the morality of a functioning democracy. It is what provides grit to otherwise empty words, lending substance to such sentiments as “all men (sic) are created equal … with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness“ so that they exist as our behavioral reality.
Accepting life/accepting ourselves/accepting each other is the gateway to a society where each woman, man, and child is the beneficiary of the love and respect that naturally follows from our embrace of life in all of its infinite variety. It affords the living space for everyone to be the morally democratic people we potentially are.