What entices people to embrace an authoritarian, anti-democracy, unprincipled racist/misogynist as their president? This question arose for me when, despite everything we know about our disreputable ex-president, 10 million more citizens voted for Trump in 2020 than did in 2016 (73.6 million total). With amazing numbers like these, it’s no wonder that corrupt, power-mad Republican politicians are selling their souls to MAGA for a chance to snatch the shiny ring of autocratic power and minoritarian rule.
Of greater importance, however, is the question of why do millions of everyday citizens — people like you and me — make possible such a disaster for democracy? In my opinion, the explanation consists of a hydra of interacting factors that characterize significant sectors of the body politic, all feeding on each other, contributing to the accelerating collapse of the social connection necessary for a viable democracy. I will discuss some of these in this and future columns.
I was particularly struck recently with the observation that the political philosopher and holocaust survivor, Hannah Arendt, made in her classic work, “The Origin of Totalitarianism,” about how people like Peyton Gendron, the Buffalo white supremacist murderer, and Salvador Ramos, the Uvalde, Texas elementary school murderer, are lonely individuals, isolated from fellow humans.
Living in a society that prizes radical individualism and, hence, feeds such anti-social behaviors as greed, hatred, and paranoia, we tend to be oblivious of our inherent interconnection with our fellow human beings. Rather than demonstrating the compassion and solidarity that such a state would warrant, our relationships with one another are all too often shallow and fragmented, characterized by locked-in defensiveness, along with the violence and other behaviors-without-heart this condition typically exhibits.
So many of us are distrustful of one another, guarded and protective, seeing others and their natural differences as a personal threat, rather than as fellow beings, doing their best, like us, to negotiate the challenges of living in this world. Absent the common touch, we are cut off from humanity and, hence, from our heart-influenced selves. As a consequence, we become what the Yale sociologist, David Reisman, so aptly termed years ago, “the lonely crowd” — and this despite the many Facebook “friends” we have!
This loss of solidarity, and rise in estrangement and hostility, opines New York Times columnist David Brooks, “is what it feels like to live in a society that is dissolving from the bottom up as much as from the top down.” Citing two recent studies, the Washington Post noted that “Over the past several years, and over a wide range of different behaviors, Americans have been acting in fewer pro-social and relational ways and in more antisocial and self-destructive ways.”
What renders Arendt’s connection between loneliness and fascism so relevant today is that we as a nation are apparently lonelier than we’ve ever been. Loneliness has reached epidemic proportions in the United States, as people of all ages and backgrounds struggle to find a sense of belonging. The health insurer, Cigna, found more than three in five Americans are lonely today, which contrasted with the one in five people in 2018 that the Kaiser Family Foundation reported as feeling “often or almost always left out, poorly understood and lacking companionship.”
“It is impossible not to wonder,” writes Anne Applebaum in a recent Atlantic magazine article about this growing phenomenon “whether the nature of modern work and information, the increasing shift from ‘real life’ to virtual life and the domination of public debate by algorithms that increase emotion, anger, and division, hasn’t created some of the same results. In a world where everyone is supposedly ‘connected,’ loneliness and isolation once again are smothering activism, optimism, and the desire to participate in public life.”
These studies resonate with a world we know all too well. We may not recognize it as loneliness, as such, but it is there in school and other daily mass shootings, the alarming instances of youth suicide, the “death by despair” phenomenon of middle age men, or just at a family dinner, with people sitting around the table locked into their iPhones.
As Arendt writes, “Terror can rule absolutely only over men (sic) who are isolated against each other … Isolation may be the beginning of terror; it certainly is its most fertile ground; it always is its result.”
She connects the spread of loneliness and isolation with the fatal passivity of the body politic and our widespread willingness, even eagerness, to believe lies and propaganda. “The masses believe everything and nothing, think that everything (i)s possible and that nothing (i)s true.”
This condition of unreality is currently seen in the striking absence of rebellion on the part of the silent majority against the seemingly successful efforts to impede the exercise of our franchise through laws passed by a number of Republican-dominated state legislatures, as well as putting people in charge of the official tabulation and certification who believe Trump won in 2020. Do we really not care if the bedrock of democracy, the vote, is stolen from us, and the very definition of democracy, majority rule, is usurped by an undemocratic minority?
This situation has been evolving throughout this century where approximately 40 percent of registered voters during presidential elections, and 60 percent during the off-year elections are not voting, reflecting a pervasive indifference to, even disenchantment with democracy amongst everyday people. Along with the loneliness epidemic, this is the very breeding ground for the rise of fascism in America today, something we will discuss further in two weeks.